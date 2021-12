A non-deductible IRA is a way of making contributions to an individual retirement account, not a specific type of IRA. Anyone can contribute money to a traditional IRA, no matter how much they make. But you can only make tax-deductible contributions to a traditional IRA if your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) is below certain limits set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Meanwhile, Roth IRAs are only available to people whose income is below certain thresholds.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO