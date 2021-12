We've only heard good things about 2D indie game Tails of Iron, so news it has today been treated to a free expansion only makes us want to check it out even more. This is a new slice of content that adds lots of things designed for when you've actually finished it. The Bloody Whiskers expansion includes "a new post-game questline, two additional difficulty modes, five new bosses, a selection of special armours and weapons". A "secret that was perhaps better left forgotten" is also teased.

