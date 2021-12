ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 62-year-old St. Cloud woman was killed in a crash between two trucks Monday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 37-year-old woman driving a straight truck rear-ended a semi truck on Highway 15 at Second Street South in St. Cloud around 5:15 p.m. The 37-year-old was uninjured, as was the 62-year-old man driving the semi. The 62-year-old woman who was killed was a passenger in the straight truck. More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday Family Of 5 Without Home After House Burns Down On Thanksgiving Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter 'A Very Unfortunate Accident': 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Brooklyn Park Shooting Thanksgiving Evening

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO