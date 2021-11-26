ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan girls take exams for Turkish-run schools in Kabul

Cover picture for the articleKABUL (Reuters) – Hundreds of Afghan girls took entrance exams on Friday for a Turkish foundation in Kabul that runs some of Afghanistan’s most highly regarded schools, despite a delay by the Taliban in allowing the 13-year-olds to return to the classroom. Some 3,500 students sat the highly competitive...

Washington Post

Afghan villagers accept Taliban rule with one demand: Girls must attend school

Mina Ahmed, 45, smears a cement mixture to strengthen the walls of her war-damaged home in rural Afghanistan. Her worn hands are bandaged with plastic scraps and elastic bands. But she welcomes the new era of peace under the Taliban. She was once worried about the group’s severe style of...
WORLD
Upworthy

Afghan National Institute of Music reunites 1,200 miles from Kabul after fleeing Taliban crackdown

The last two of more than 270 students, faculty and staff from Afghanistan's only music school—the world-renowned the Afghanistan National Institute of Music—have been evacuated from Kabul in the wake of the Taliban takeover, the institution's founder said on Thursday. Tears of relief flowed when the 13-year-old musicians, Zohra and Farida, disembarked the plane in Qatar and ran toward their teacher. "It was extremely emotional," the founder and director of ANIM, Ahmad Sarmast, told NBC News of the emotional moment on Tuesday. "They just couldn't stop crying and I was crying together with them."
WORLD
Washington Examiner

After Taliban takeover, Afghan girls lose childhood, freedom, and future

Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
AFGHANISTAN
whbl.com

Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, officials say

KABUL (Reuters) – Two explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding at least six others, including three women, Taliban officials and local residents said. One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a heavily Shi’ite Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Afghanistan
World
Education
dallassun.com

Kabul residents struggle due to rising value of dollar against Afghan currency

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 26 (ANI): Following the Taliban takeover and deteriorating economy, a number of Kabul residents expressed concerns over the rising value of the dollar against Afghan currency, local media reported. According to the residents, the depreciation of the Afghan currency against the dollar has also increased the price...
AFGHANISTAN
US News and World Report

Islamic State Claims Twin Blasts in Afghan Capital Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) -Islamic State claimed responsibility for two explosions that hit a heavily Shi'ite Muslim area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding at least six others including three women. The blasts were the latest in a series of attacks in Kabul claimed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
staradvertiser.com

‘Afghan Girl’ from 1985 National Geographic cover takes refuge in Italy

Sharbat Gula, who became an international symbol of war-torn Afghanistan after her portrait at a refugee camp was published on the cover of National Geographic magazine in 1985, was evacuated to Rome after her country fell to the Taliban, the Italian government said Thursday. Ever since the United States pulled...
ENTERTAINMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Over 4 million Afghan children out of school, more than half are girls: UNICEF

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 27 (ANI): More than 4 million children are out of school in Afghanistan, with girls being the most affected, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has informed. The UN body also said that it has extended support to educate over 142,700 Afghan children in the past three months.
ADVOCACY
petapixel.com

‘Afghan Girl’ Escapes Taliban, Evacuated to Italy

Sharbat Gula, the Afghan woman made famous by photographer Steve McCurry’s iconic Afghan Girl photo, has escaped the Taliban in Afghanistan and has been evacuated to Italy. The 49-year-old Gula, also known as Sharbat Bibi, received international attention as a young girl after photojournalist Steve McCurry photographed her at the Nasir Bagh refugee camp in Pakistan while Afghanistan was occupied by the Soviet Union. The striking portrait was featured as the cover of National Geographic in June 1985 and quickly became one of the most widely recognized portraits ever captured.
WORLD
albuquerquenews.net

UK stresses importance of getting Afghan girls back to school during talks with Taliban

Doha [Qatar], November 29 (ANI): Charge d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan on Sunday stressed the importance of getting Afghan girls back to school after the Taliban restricted female education in Afghanistan. This came after Charge d'Affaires of the UK mission in Doha Martin Longden held discussions with the...
WORLD
buffalonynews.net

Taliban takes over Afghan Independent Bar Association

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 29 (ANI): Taliban have taken over the Afghan Independent Bar Association (AIBA) and plans on using it as a government office under the Ministry of Justice, claimed AIBA members on Sunday. This comes as a great number of Afghan prosecutors and advocates--many of whom were women--left the...
WORLD
AFP

Afghanistan's tumultuous year and uncertain future

Few nations endured as tumultuous a year as Afghanistan in 2021, and the country's woes are far from over as a bitter winter draws in. The Taliban's astonishing return to power caught everyone on the wrong foot -- not least the hardline Islamists themselves -- and Afghans are stumbling to make sense of what happened, and what the future holds. For the Taliban, the biggest challenge remains being able to transform from an insurgent force into a political and administrative body that can manage so complex and diverse a nation as Afghanistan. For Western nations such as the United States and its NATO partners, the fear is twofold: that conditions will deteriorate so much it will lead tens of thousands more Afghans to flee and seek shelter abroad, and that terror groups such as Al-Qaeda will again find safe haven.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Pakistan to host Islamic meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren".
ADVOCACY

