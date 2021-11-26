ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudanese politicians detained in coup start hunger strike

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 5 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Several Sudanese political figures arrested since a coup last month have started a hunger strike in protest at their continued detention, the coalition they were part of said on Friday. An army takeover on Oct. 25 halted a power sharing deal between the military and civilians...

whbl.com

Related
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands marched in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month.Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose. Since the generals seized power on Oct. 25 and rounded up more than 100 civilian government figures, protesters have repeatedly taken to...
PROTESTS
wibqam.com

Sudan politician freed a month after arrest during coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – One of the highest profile Sudanese politicians detained during an Oct. 25 military coup has been freed a month after he was arrested, the man, Mohamed al-Faki, said on Monday. Western powers had condemned last month’s takeover and suspended economic assistance to Sudan, which has been trying...
POLITICS
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strike#Detainees#Africa#Protest Riot#Khartoum#Reuters#Sudanese Congress Party#Scp#Splm N
San Diego Union-Tribune

Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution

Thousands of people have rallied in Belgrade to demand an end to alarming levels of air pollution in Serbia due to the use of coal-fired power plants and other factors The environmental protest comes a day after other environmental demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in several locations in Serbia, and scuffled with riot police
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Jailed Georgian ex-president to end 7-week hunger strike

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A lawyer for Mikheil Saakashvili said Friday that the imprisoned former Georgian president has agreed to end a seven-week hunger strike that has caused him neurological damage. Nika Gvaramia also said Saakashvili has agreed to be transferred from a prison clinic to a military hospital, an...
PROTESTS
neworleanssun.com

Georgian Opposition Rallies In Support Of Hunger-Striking Saakashvili

TBILISI -- Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the center of the Georgian capital to demand the transfer of jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili to a high-profile civilian clinic as concerns grow over the health of the opposition figure, who has been on a hunger strike for 50 days. At...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Georgian hunger strike deserves Biden administration attention

Enigmatic former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is in critical condition following 48 days of a hunger strike. Georgian authorities have, thus far, refused to transfer the former president to a civilian hospital that is far better equipped to care for him. If he dies, it may portend Georgia's enduring retreat into authoritarianism and cronyism.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Insulate Britain activist starts hunger strike in jail

An ecologist says she has started a hunger strike after being jailed for her part in climate protests.Emma Smart, 44, was among nine Insulate Britain activists sent to prison on Wednesday for breaching a government injunction that banned them from blocking roads.The campaigners from the group, which is calling for a national home insulation strategy, were jailed for contempt of court.Ms Smart’s husband said he was terrified but that he stood by her decision to go without food in prison.Since the summer, Insulate Britain has shut down busy roads, including motorways, by sending activists to stand or sit...
PROTESTS
AFP

Medics say Georgia hunger-striking ex-leader Saakashvili 'critical'

Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, is in a critical condition and lacks proper medical care, doctors said Wednesday. Several opposition lawmakers have also been on hunger strike for days, demanding proper medical care for Saakashvili, a call reiterated by the United States and the European Court of Human Rights.
GEORGIA STATE
Sand Hills Express

American Trevor Reed ends hunger strike in Russian prison, lawyers say

Moscow — Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed has ended a hunger strike over the conditions of his incarceration in a Russian prison, his Moscow-based lawyers told CBS News in a statement on Wednesday. “Trevor was released from the punitive confinement cell and moved back to the general population on Thursday...
ADVOCACY
SFGate

Sudanese migrants in Israel fear deportation after coup

JERUSALEM (AP) — For nearly 10 years, Monim Haroon has only known one home: Israel. Like thousands of Sudanese migrants, he lives and works without legal status, fearing that a return to his native land would be a death sentence. Israel's normalization of ties with Sudan, announced last year, had...
IMMIGRATION
staradvertiser.com

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO >> Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Tripoli, the High National Elections Commission said in a statement.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
WORLD
whbl.com

Taliban, Myanmar junta unlikely to be let into U.N. for now – diplomats

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – A United Nations committee meeting on Wednesday is unlikely to allow Afghanistan’s Taliban or Myanmar’s junta to represent their countries at the 193-member world body, say diplomats. Rival claims have been made for the seats of both countries with the Taliban and Myanmar’s junta pitted against...
WORLD
AFP

Pakistan to host Islamic meeting on Afghanistan

Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren".
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Myanmar court delays verdict in Suu Kyi incitement trial: source

A Myanmar junta court on Tuesday postponed giving a verdict in the incitement trial of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a source close to the case told AFP. The court, which had been due to rule on her trial for incitement against the military, adjourned the verdict "until December 6," said the source. In recent weeks, the trials of other ranking members of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy have wrapped up, with the junta doling out harsh sentences.
POLITICS
whbl.com

U.S. revokes terrorist designation for Colombia’s FARC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States revoked its designation of the Colombian group the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia as a foreign terrorist organization on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Blinken noted that FARC was formally dissolved after a 2016 Peace Accord with the Colombian...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Venezuela's Maduro lashes out at EU vote monitors

President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday assailed EU observers of Venezuelan local elections and denied their assertion that last week's voting was marred by irregularities. "Those who came as enemies, the delegation of spies from the European Union, found not a bit of evidence to criticize the electoral system," Maduro said of the November 21 vote for gubernatorial and mayoral posts. Candidates who back the Maduro government were declared the winners in the vast majority of the races. In this voting opposition parties were taking part for the first time since 2017, ending a string of boycotts.
POLITICS

