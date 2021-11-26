ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payments firm Klarna’s Jan-Sep losses grow on soured credits

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Losses for Swedish payments firm Klarna deepened in the year to the end of September, while transactions using its platform jumped in the final three months of the period, results published on Friday showed. Operating...

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
kfgo.com

Klarna CEO wary of investor shortsightedness as firm eyes future public listing

(Reuters) – The CEO of Swedish payments firm Klarna said he is wary of the short-term focus of public markets and the tendency of some activist hedge funds to dictate corporate direction while lacking deep industry knowledge, but told Reuters that his firm plans to go public eventually. Klarna https://www.reuters.com/markets/funds/payments-firm-klarnas-jan-sep-losses-grow-soured-credits-2021-11-26,...
JACK DORSEY
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth calls for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion for 2022

UnitedHealth Group Inc. late Monday said it expects 2021 revenue of around $287 billion, and per-share adjusted earnings between $18.75 and $18.90 per share. The company also unveiled its 2022 outlook, calling for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion, and adjusted per-share earnings between $21.10 and $21.60. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $23 billion to $24 billion next year, the health-care company said. UnitedHealth's 2021 guidance broadly meets FactSet consensus. The adjusted EPS outlook range for 2022, however, is slightly below expectations, with the 2022 sales outlook above consensus around $311 million, according to FactSet. Shares of UnitedHealth fell 0.4% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day up 2.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Softbank#Stockholm#Reuters#Swedish#Sequoia Capital#Northzone
whbl.com

U.S. FTC orders nine companies to provide information in supply chain probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it has launched an investigation into supply chain disruptions and has ordered nine large companies to provide detailed information about the situation. The agency said it has asked Walmart Inc, Amazon, Kroger Co, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., Associated Wholesale...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Lightspeed China raises $920M for new funds, adds five partners

The capital went towards two funds: Lightspeed China Partners V with $460 million for early-stage startups and Lightspeed China Partners Select II with $460 million for growth-stage opportunities. Both will be seeking investments in green tech, deep tech, enterprise tech, health tech and consumer tech, the firm said. Lightspeed Venture...
ECONOMY
Country
Singapore
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
whbl.com

LG Energy Solution receives preliminary approval for its IPO -Korea Exchange

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) has received preliminary approval for its initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Tuesday. LGES, LG Chem Ltd’s wholly owned battery subsidiary which supplies Tesla Inc, General Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co among others, filed for a review of its IPO plans in June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
whbl.com

S.Africa’s Aspen signs non-binding agreement with J&J for COVID vaccine license

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare on Tuesday signed a non-binding agreement with subsidiary firms of U.S. company Johnson & Johnson as part of its negotiations for a licensing deal to package, market and sell the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, it said in a statement. Aspen currently packages...
HEALTH
pymnts

Moneyhub, Expense Once Team on Credit Card Payment Reconciliation

Open finance data, intelligence and payments platform Moneyhub has joined forces with expense management software company Expense Once to leverage the efficiencies of open banking for credit card payment reconciliation, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 23) press release. The joint effort combines Moneyhub’s Open Banking API with Expense Once’s real-time...
CREDITS & LOANS
American Banker

Klarna adds pay-in-full option in U.S., plans payment card

Klarna has rolled out its Pay Now feature in the U.S., granting customers the option to pay immediately and in full at any participating online retailer, with plans to launch a payment card in the near future. The Swedish buy now/pay later company already offers the Pay Now service in...
CREDITS & LOANS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Adidas Taps AWS, Klarna Adds ‘Pay Now’ and Credit Card, Klevu Bows New Analytics

Influencer marketing platform LTK raised $300 million, while one-click checkout provider Bolt has opened its service to all Adobe merchants. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
thebalance.com

Credit Card Spending Rises, But So Do Payments

That’s the share of U.S. credit cardholders who paid their monthly balances in full in the second quarter, a record high for any quarter dating back to at least 2008 and a sign that the pandemic pushed people to keep their spending manageable. According to the American Bankers Association’s latest...
CREDITS & LOANS

