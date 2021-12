TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021-- Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) (“Warrior Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its Fall 2021 diamond drill program comprising 2,838 metres in eight holes (Table 1) on its Goodfish-Kirana property in the Kirkland Lake gold camp. The objective of the program was to drill-test the extension of the A Zone at depth and along strike. Warrior Gold is pleased to report that all holes intersected the A Zone structure (see Map 1). The Company anticipates receiving assay results in early 2022.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO