DENVER, CO and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, and Bonifii, the financial service industry's first transaction network for verifiable credentials, today announce that privacy-preserving financial transactions in the metaverse will soon be possible through the upcoming availability of the Bonifii credential in the Liquid Avatar Wallet. This collaboration means that the Bonifii credential can be used as a 'know-your-customer' (KYC) credential for avatars in Aftermath Islands and other compatible metaverses.

SOFTWARE ・ 22 HOURS AGO