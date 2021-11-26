Blue Bell Adds New Egg Nog Flavor Just In Time For The Holidays

When most people think about holidays that offer a variety of unique candies, they'll understandably jump to Halloween, but with All Hallow's Eve now in the rearview, there's still some exciting offerings just around the corner to embrace other elements of the upcoming festivities, with the American Licorice Company confirming that this year will see the launch of gingerbread-flavored Red Vines to get you in the spirit of the season. In addition to Red Vines, the company will also be offering seasonal Sour Straws, not only with limited-edition flavors, but also in unique designs. You can grab these seasonal offerings at the American Licorice Company's official website.
