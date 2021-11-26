ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tino Livramento: Southampton defender aiming to upstage Liverpool's flying full-backs

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who loves his flying full-backs, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be casting some admiring glances Southampton's way on Saturday. In Tino Livramento,...

FanSided

Southampton: Defender Jack Stephens returns to training

It was a welcome sight for Southampton fans when they saw pictures of Jack Stephens in training this week after his injury a few months ago. The defender had a great start to the season in our backline and it was a big blow when we lost him to a knee injury. But, now he is back and Ralph will have some decisions to make when it comes to who plays alongside Mohammed Salisu.
SOCCER
BBC

Liverpool v Southampton: What does the form show?

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 25 Premier League games kicking off at 15:00 on a Saturday (won 22, drawn three) since a 2-0 loss at Hull in February 2017. The Reds’ last such loss at home was against West Ham in August 2015 under Brendan Rodgers (won 18, drawn five since).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Liverpool toys with Southampton in latest attacking clinic

Diogo Jota celebrated his early goal by sitting on the Anfield turf, crossing his legs and pretending to play on a gaming console. Liverpool simply toyed with Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday. In another masterful display by the best attack in the league, Liverpool swept to a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Tribal Football

​Klopp warns Liverpool about 'pressing machine' Southampton

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is wary of "pressing machine" Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend. The Reds enjoyed a successful Champions League tie against FC Porto at home, winning 2-0 despite rotating their team. Now they resume domestic duties, as they aim to catch Chelsea at the summit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Liverpool vs Southampton: Predictions, odds & betting tips

Having already held Manchester City to a goalless stalemate this season, Al Hain-Cole expects the Saints to ensure a tight match against Klopp's men. Liverpool will be aiming to secure a third home win in the space of a week when they welcome Southampton to Anfield for Saturday’s Premier League clash.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Jota at the double as Liverpool smash Southampton

Liverpool (AFP) – Diogo Jota struck after just 97 seconds as Liverpool closed to within one point of Premier League leaders Chelsea after a 4-0 stroll against Southampton on Saturday. Liverpool’s long unbeaten run was ended by high-flying West Ham earlier this month but they have clicked effortlessly back into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Football#Southampton#The Premier League#Academy Player
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool's Victory Over Southampton

Nothing in life is easy, but Liverpool made it look easy as they strolled to a 4-0 win over Southampton. It looked easy because the Reds are the absolute business. It looked easy because of how good this team is and how hard they work to be at this level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool rout Southampton as Arsenal cruise

Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea as Arsenal got back on track with victory over Newcastle to hand Eddie Howe his first defeat as Magpies manager. Steven Gerrard made it two wins out of two as Aston Villa boss with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace while the matches between Norwich and Wolves and Brighton and Leeds both ended goalless. Diogo Jota scored twice for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool -- including one goal after just 97 seconds -- to warm the Anfield faithful on a bitterly cold afternoon on Merseyside. Liverpool's third consecutive victory in all competitions since losing at West Ham lifted them to second in the table, one point behind Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Southampton vs Leicester on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester City travel to the south coast to take on Southampton in the Premier League this evening.Saints had been gaining some momentum with back-to-back wins against Watford and Aston Villa before the international break, but they have returned to defeats against Norwich and Liverpool.Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side come into the midweek round of fixtures 15th in the table, five points clear of the bottom three and five points shy of the top half.Leicester are enduring a mixed start to the campaign and had gone three games without victory until beating Watford 4-2 on the weekend.Here is everything you need to know...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby tonight with Rafael Benitez’s position under increasing pressure. The Toffees slumped to a miserable 1-0 defeat against Brentford last weekend and have now lost five of their last six Premier League games. The Everton fans expressed their discontent at full-time, with that defeat leaving the club languishing in 14th in the table heading into the midweek round of fixtures. It’s all smiles at their arch-rivals, though, as Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 at Anfield. The Reds are now just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have scored 10 goals in their last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Relentless Pep Guardiola insists he will demand more from Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo as he claims the flying full back 'can do better' and is 'open to accept it' despite his excellent start to the season

Pep Guardiola will continue to demand more from Joao Cancelo despite the full back's excellent start to the Premier League season. The Portuguese has shone in the left back slot, with his movements forward and into midfield adding a dimension to the champions' play that few rivals can match. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: Liverpool have no disadvantage

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl doesn't expect any advantage facing Liverpool next weekend. Jurgen Klopp's men host Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday but Hasenhuttl does not expect the midweek clash to impact the Reds at the weekend. Asked about the challenge of facing Liverpool, the Southampton boss admitted after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Flying full-backs are helping Chelsea says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea have developed a “wild momentum and freedom” in their attack under his stewardship. The European champions roared back to winning ways to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League with a convincing 3-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. The Londoners were strong and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits Southampton face challenge to bounce back at Liverpool

Ralph Hasenhuttl knows Southampton will need to produce a complete performance if they are to take points off Liverpool next weekend.The Saints saw their four-match unbeaten run end on Saturday after they lost 2-1 at Norwich despite taking the lead through Che Adams’ fourth-minute effort.Hasenhuttl was frustrated they were unable to make the most of a dominant first half and goals by Teemu Pukki and Grant Hanley consigned the visitors to a fourth Premier League loss of the campaign.“When you don’t win, the teams behind you come closer so this is normal and we know we have a battle for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

