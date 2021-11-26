Tino Livramento: Southampton defender aiming to upstage Liverpool's flying full-backs

Leicester City travel to the south coast to take on Southampton in the Premier League this evening.Saints had been gaining some momentum with back-to-back wins against Watford and Aston Villa before the international break, but they have returned to defeats against Norwich and Liverpool.Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side come into the midweek round of fixtures 15th in the table, five points clear of the bottom three and five points shy of the top half.Leicester are enduring a mixed start to the campaign and had gone three games without victory until beating Watford 4-2 on the weekend.Here is everything you need to know...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO