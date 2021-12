Would you like fewer cables in your life? Then having a wireless mouse is a good place to start, and you can make a great saving on this Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, which is down to £57.99 at Amazon UK this Black Friday weekend. That's more than 50 percent off its usual £129.99 RRP. For those in the US, the price reduction isn't quite as dramatic, but when you can save $65 and get it from GameStop for $84.99, that's not a bad deal at all.

