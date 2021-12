As the Dallas Cowboys enter their yearly Thursday-to-Thursday mid-season swing, there is plenty to clean up after dropping three of their last four games. Dallas (7-4) aims to rebound following their 36-33 overtime loss to the Raiders as they travel to face the Saints (5-6). New Orleans also enters off a tough loss on Thanksgiving at the hands of the Bills but are expecting some of their key pieces to return from injury.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO