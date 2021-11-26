ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wigglesworth Tabbed for United East Volleyball All-Sportsmanship Team

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior outside hitter Taylor Wigglesworth (Gambrills, Md./Arundel) was named to the 2021 United East Conference Volleyball All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Wednesday morning.

The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness in defeat. Everyone has been chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Wigglesworth played in all 22 matches with 18 starts. She tallied 169 points, 147 kills, 120 digs, 16 service aces and 12 total blocks as the Seahawks posted an 8-14 (4-4 United East) overall record. She notched season-bests of 14 points and 13 kills in a five-set loss at Washington College on September 18. Wigglesworth also collected a season-high 12 digs in a sweep of Penn State Brandywine on September 29 while serving up a season-best four aces in a 3-0 win over Trinity (Washington) University on October 1.

As a sociology major and educational studies minor, Wigglesworth boasts a 3.89 cumulative grade point average and has made the Dean’s List every semester. She serves as a curriculum development intern

at the St. Mary’s College Center for Career and Professional Development.

Wigglesworth is also a DeSousa-Brent Scholar and mentor. She is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, the national college student-athlete honor society, and Alpha Kappa Delta, the international honor society of sociology. Wigglesworth has been named to three conference All-Academic Teams.

