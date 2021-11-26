Rumor has it that the most depressing day of the year, known as Blue Monday, occurs on the third Monday in January. Is the world actually experiencing depression simultaneously, or is it pseudoscience used to prey on consumers dealing with the 'winter blues'? Here's everything you need to know: What is Blue Monday? Blue Monday is a concept conceived by psychologist Cliff Arnall in 2005. The now-defunct U.K. travel company Sky Travel hired Arnall to help figure out when people are most likely to book vacations. Arnall, working as a part-time tutor at Cardiff University's Centre for Lifelong Learning at the time,...

18 MINUTES AGO