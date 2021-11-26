Pistol Annies craft holiday album for the not-so-sentimental

Kelly Clarkson: “When Christmas Comes Around…” – Clarkson’s second holiday album opens with a real show stopper – “Merry Christmas Baby” (one of seven Clarkson co-writes on the album, not the familiar R&B standard) that disguises some thorny emotions within a richly soulful melody that shows why Clarkson’s singing wowed judges all those years ago on “American Idol.” The song signals that “When Christmas Comes Around…” is anything but the typical holiday album. Clarkson has quipped that it’s a breakup holiday album (she, of course, recently went through a highly publicized divorce), and that describes songs like light-hearted “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” or the more serious big ballad “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know)” – two of the other strong originals on the album. But Clarkson also includes some familiar upbeat material, such as “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” “Santa Baby” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Whatever the songs, they often come with full orchestration and plenty of studio polish, yet don’t sound overproduced. Now with two stellar holiday albums to her credit, fans will be ready whenever another Clarkson Christmas album comes around again.

