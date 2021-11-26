ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistol Annies craft holiday album for the not-so-sentimental

By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Miranda Lambert readily admits that she doesn't really like Christmas music at all. The only thing that would get her in the spirit to do a holiday record was singing with her two best gal pals from the Pistol Annies, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena...

