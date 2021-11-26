ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

More than 2,100 participate in annual Turkey Trot in Onalaska

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4Kro_0d7LJFpH00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – More than 2,100 people started off their Thanksgiving day with a morning run.

Participants went on a five-mile run, a two-mile “fun run,” a two-mile walk, or a dog jog.

The routes began at the Omni Center and ran through the city.

It’s one way to get everyone moving before sitting down to a big meal.

“If you got the runner in the family that wants the whole family to run, this is a thing that everybody can do together, a nice way to start the day, get up and get moving in the morning,” said race director Vern Weisensel.

Proceeds from the event go to the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA.

Recent News Headlines from 8 News Now

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Winter Wishes’ effort brings sprit of giving to G-E-T High School

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) — Local students are playing Santa to their classmates. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School’s Link Crew is hosting its annual “Winter Wishes” effort. Students can request something as small as a pack of gum up to a winter coat for themselves or someone else. Students and community members can fulfill those wishes. “We do it for the students to...
GALESVILLE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Rotary Lights hosts “All Abilities Night”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The lights of La Crosse’s Rotary Lights display were not so bright Monday night- and that’s a good thing. For the first time in the display’s 27-year history, volunteers dimmed the lights, stopped the displays from flashing, and lowered the volume of holiday music to make the display more accessible to people living with autism, down...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onalaska, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Onalaska, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen blanket drive wrapping up Thursday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is collecting blankets through Thursday for its annual wrapping the Community in Warmth drive. The event, sponsored by the Gundersen Department of Nursing and Gundersen Partners, supports local organizations throughout the Tri-state Region, including The Salvation Army, Hamilton Elementary School, La Crosse County Human Services, Bluff County Family Resources, and Northeast Iowa Community...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

It’s time to give back: La Crosse nonprofits highlight importance of Giving Tuesday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Black Friday. Small Business Saturday. Cyber Monday. After a few days of shopping comes a day to focus on community. Giving Tuesday allows people to donate to local charities in their neighborhoods, reminding us the holidays are not just about buying, but also giving. “Giving Tuesday is all about giving back and that be paying attention...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey Trot#Dog#Girls Club#Ymca
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse firefighters honored for lifesaving efforts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Members of the La Crosse Fire Department are getting special recognition. Seven Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education presented members of the department with certificates recognizing their efforts. Firefighters are no strangers to helping others. but they don’t always have time to celebrate the positive impact they have on the community. “This is really good...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse schools sharing info on running for school board

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse School Board is hosting a virtual informational meeting for people interested in joining the board. Three board positions are up for a vote in April. The three-year terms will begin April 25. Incumbents include Dawn Comeau, Juan Jimenez, and Pelli Lee. Candidates can start circulating nomination papers Wednesday. To be placed on the...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holidays in the Park in Holmen supports Boys and Girls Club

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) – You can practice your tree decorating skills and help some local kids during a ‘Tree Trimming Contest.’ The Holmen Area Rotary Club is hosting ‘Holidays in the Park’. It will raise funds for the Holmen Boys and Girls Club. Companies, organizations and families can show off their tree decorating skill by purchasing one of the 75...
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Kriskindlmarkt opens in Sparta for holiday season

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – The 7th annual Kriskindlmarkt is now open for shoppers. The market runs four weekends in Sparta’s Mueller Square. Along with gifts, there’s traditional German food, glühwein, and live entertainment. Vendors change daily, so there’s always something new to see. This is the first year that the...
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
702
Followers
516
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy