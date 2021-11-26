There’s a new entrepreneurial spirit here, just look around

With the expansion of It Is What It Is, those with a sweet tooth won’t have to travel far for delicious candy. The gift store recently held a soft opening for its candy store — It Is What It Is Sweet Shop — just two doors down from the original location. With it’s checkered floors, the little shop can be reminiscent of candy stores from the late 1900s. Co-owner Larry Miller said the store will have a variety of products like hand dipped chocolate from Philadelphia area’s Sweet Ashley’s, freeze dried candies from House of Blair Candies out of Altoona and big name brands such as Jelly Belly. “We’ve got a whole mix of classics and new stuff,” Miller said. “Just about anything you can think of.” The store’s hours are similar to its sister location with 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. In December, the Sweet Shop will also follow holiday hours. Miller said this means the store will be open until 7 p.m. most days and include Sunday hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCK HAVEN, PA