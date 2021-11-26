ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a new entrepreneurial spirit here, just look around

Lockhaven Express
 5 days ago

It seems new businesses are popping up all around our region. It’s wonderful to see storefronts covered with brown paper and bows or ribbons in anticipation of a grand opening or a ribbon cutting to mark an expansion. Whether a new craft brewery or jewelry store, women’s accessories, cigars,...

Lockhaven Express

Pizza party anyone?

A group of Avis Elementary School students and their teacher are excited for a pizza party. We believe this photo was taken in either the 1980s or 1990s.
AVIS, PA
Cheddar News

What's Driving the Unseasonably Hot Housing Market

Jared Kessler, CEO of real estate firm EasyKnock, joined Cheddar to talk about the housing market staying hot at a time it usually cools down. He attributed part of it to low interest rates and buyers wanting to secure homes before they begin rising again. "We're definitely, at some point, in for higher rates," he said. "Right now, that's a very tough question for the Federal Reserve."
REAL ESTATE
Lockhaven Express

Around the Town

And Happy Birthday to Tim Grenninger and Sharon Mann Thompson of Howard. “Winners never quit and quitters never win.” — Vince Lombardi. Menorah — A menorah is a candelabra with seven or nine lights that is used in Jewish worship. Holiday Meal. The Lock Haven Area Jaycees are holding the...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Growing Tips: Greens and other goodies for holiday decorating

Nature provides a wealth of materials that can be used for holiday decorating, from fragrant evergreens to colorful berries, cones, and fruit. With the holidays upon us, let’s take a look at some of the options, many of which can be found in our own backyards. Evergreens often serve as...
Lockhaven Express

It Is What It Is opens candy store in downtown Lock Haven

With the expansion of It Is What It Is, those with a sweet tooth won’t have to travel far for delicious candy. The gift store recently held a soft opening for its candy store — It Is What It Is Sweet Shop — just two doors down from the original location. With it’s checkered floors, the little shop can be reminiscent of candy stores from the late 1900s. Co-owner Larry Miller said the store will have a variety of products like hand dipped chocolate from Philadelphia area’s Sweet Ashley’s, freeze dried candies from House of Blair Candies out of Altoona and big name brands such as Jelly Belly. “We’ve got a whole mix of classics and new stuff,” Miller said. “Just about anything you can think of.” The store’s hours are similar to its sister location with 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. In December, the Sweet Shop will also follow holiday hours. Miller said this means the store will be open until 7 p.m. most days and include Sunday hours from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Homer News

Looking to share some holiday spirit? Here’s how

“It’s pretty standard to be between 8-10% higher (participation) each year,” Daugherty said. “We started off with 57 the first year we did it. We made 57 baskets, and boy, were we proud of ourselves!”. While Share the Spirit has received endless support from the city throughout their service, Daugherty...
FESTIVAL

