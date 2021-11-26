Galesville Thanksgiving dinner honors deceased committee member

GALESVILLE. Wis. (WKBT) – In Galesville, the 15th annual community Thanksgiving dinner helped feed more than 400 people.

The dinner was carry-out only to help keep visitors safe from COVID-19.

This is the final year for a group of women who have been putting food on the Thanksgiving table for Galesville.

The woman who started it all, Sandy Hilton, passed away unexpectedly in October, but her friends carried on her legacy.

“Even though our dinner is bittersweet, we’re missing her tremendously, this is exactly what she would want to see happen,” said coordinator Marilyn Heinz.

Heinz said not to worry — even though her group of friends finished up their last community dinner, another group will take the reins next year.

Recent News Headlines from 8 News Now