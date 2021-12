A man has been arrested in Essex on suspicion of mounting a far-right terror plot.Counter-terror police said the man was detained in the Harwich area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.He was arrested on suspicion of the preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism and remains in custody.A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “The arrest is linked to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism, and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in relation to this.“The arrest is not connected to the murder of Sir David Amess MP.”Officers were searching the suspect’s home as...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO