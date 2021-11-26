ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Two Naval Test Wing Atlantic squadrons secure coveted safety award

By NAVAIR News
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGI7M_0d7LFnDL00

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md.– The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) and Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 received a Safety “S” for earning the 2020 Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Aviation Safety Award, Nov. 3.

Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, Commander of the Naval Air Systems Command, presented the awards during back-to-back ceremonies at the respective squadrons on Nov. 3.

The award and the safety “S” displayed on each of the squadron’s aircraft recognizes the squadronfor excellence in aviation safety by maintaining Class A mishap-free safety records throughout the fiscal year, and making contributions to the Naval Aviation Safety Program. A Class A mishap is when a pilot or crew suffers deathor disability, or property damage at least $1 million.

Earning this award requires a culture of safety inclusive of everyone in the command. Safety leaders pointed to respect for the “no vote” – a policy that allows anyone to cancel a flight for any reason – asfoundational to their safety record, along with engagement from every level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WrM4J_0d7LFnDL00
The AH-1W Cobra, displayed in front of an Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 hangar bearing an “S” to show recognition of the squadron’s commitment to safety following a presentation for the Chief of Naval Operations’ Aviation Safety Award at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Nov. 23. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kaitlin Wicker)

“It takes dedicated, experienced individuals to make a safety program work,” said Col. Richard Marigliano, Commodore of Naval Test Wing Atlantic. “At USNTPS, Lt. Cmdr. William Vey and Barbara Gordon; at HX-21, Lt. Trey Wheeler, and Doug Dickens, provide safety program leadership and focus, ensuring ground and flight test risk is appropriately mitigated. These two safety programs and the individuals that execute day-to-day safety functions ensure continued accomplishment of NTWL’s mission supporting our nation’s warfighters.”

Maintaining the highest levels of safety is difficult in any environment, but particularly challenging in squadrons that routinely push aircraft beyond their limits in order to provide new fleet capabilities.

Naval Test Wing Atlantic, a component of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), serves as fleet advocate supporting test and evaluation of the Navy’s principal aviation systems ranging from unmanned to rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is the Navy’s largest warfare center, employing more than 17,000 military, civilian and contract personnel. It operates test ranges, laboratories and aircraft in support of test, evaluation, research, development and sustainment of everything flown by the Navy and Marine Corps. Based in Patuxent River, Maryland, the command also has major sites in St. Inigoes, Maryland, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Orlando, Florida.

Comments / 1

Related
naval-technology.com

USMC F-35B conducts first drop test of StormBreaker smart weapon

A US Marine Corps (USMC) F-35B Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft has carried out the first drop test of StormBreaker smart weapon. The drop test was conducted by Raytheon Missiles & Defense and the US Navy. During the test, an F-35B pilot used the network-enabled weapon as a guided...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WAVY News 10

Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group to head out for deployment Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group is getting ready for deployment. Nearly 6,000 sailors with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) will depart Norfolk on Wednesday, December 1 for the regularly-scheduled deployment. Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw is commanding ships and aircraft of the strike group which include: USS […]
NORFOLK, VA
ExecutiveBiz

Navy Fields Raytheon-Built Stormbreaker Munition on F-35B

A Raytheon Technologies business and the U.S. Navy demonstrated the deployment of a StormBreaker smart weapon from an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet of the Marine Corps. An F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft also showed its network connectivity capabilities during the test after tracking the Raytheon Missiles & Defense-built weapon through a common network following its release from F-35B, the company said Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NAS Patuxent River’s Chief Culinary Specialist Octavia Jones receives Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal

Fair Winds and following seas to NAS Patuxent River’s Chief Culinary Specialist Octavia Jones, who retired after 22 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Navy, capping her career at NAS Pax River. Jones was presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious service as the N9 department and unaccompanied housing leading chief petty officer onboard Naval Air Station Patuxent River from January 2019 to January 2022.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
naval-technology.com

US Navy Seabees conclude COMMEX exercise with 9th ESB Marines

US Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 has successfully concluded a joint Communications Exercise (COMMEX). The exercise was conducted with 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB) Marines aboard Camp Shields in Okinawa, Japan. According to the US Navy, the exercise allowed the battalion to practice communicating in a...
MILITARY
Seekingalpha.com

Lockheed Martin awarded another $121 modification contract for Naval Air Warfare

Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a ~$121M modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N6833518C0681). This modification exercises an option to procure 35 full-rate production electronic Consolidated Automated Support System units, associated data, engineering support services, and related equipment, including one genie lift, one...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

BAE Systems, General Dynamic among others to secure $538.52M and $654.84M Naval Sea Systems contract

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair (OTCPK:BAESY) and General Dynamics NASSCO (NYSE:GD) alongside others are awarded a firm-fixed-price, ID/IQ, multiple award contract with a combined ceiling of ~$538.52M for complex repair, maintenance and modernization requirements of non-nuclear Navy amphibious (LHA, LHD, LPD and LSD) class ships homeported in or visiting the San Diego, California homeport.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squadrons#Naval Aviation#Atlantic#Test Pilot#Usntps#Hx#Cno#Commodore#Ntwl
USNI News

Think Differently about Naval Presence

In a recent interview, Marine Corps Commandant General David H. Berger was asked whether there is a dialogue between service chiefs and combatant commanders (CoComs) over force demands and whether the CoComs would moderate their demands. Berger was unequivocal in saying there is no prospect the CoComs will moderate their demands, because they have to manage risk on a day-by-day basis.1 So, even as the Navy and Marine Corps have gotten smaller, the demand for forward presence has remained constant or even increased, placing intense pressure on the services.
MILITARY
niceville.com

Air Force hosts Coalition VIRTUAL FLAG

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The 705th Combat Training Squadron, home of Air Combat Command’s Distributed Mission Operations Center, recently hosted one of the DoD’s largest coalition and joint virtual air combat exercises across eight time zones at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 24 through Nov. 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Army Experimental Test Pilots fly SB>1 Defiant

As part of the Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstration effort and the Future Vertical Lift Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program, U.S. Army test pilots from the Redstone Test Center in Alabama conducted flights of the Sikorsky-Boeing SB>1 Defiant in September 2021. The flights are part of the U.S. Army Test and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Navy Times

U.S. Navy ship rescues Iranian mariners lost at sea

A U.S. Navy ship rescued two Iranian mariners Saturday who had been lost in the Gulf of Oman in their small open boat for more than a week. The dry cargo ship Charles Drew responded at 10 a.m. local time, after the Bahrain-based multinational coalition Combined Maritime Forces received a distress call from the mariners, the Navy said in a statement.
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

New VH-92A Marine One presidential helicopter not effective for “contingency operation mission” (i.e. it can’t be used during an emergency)

The new VH-92A Marine One presidential helicopter isn’t effective “for the contingency operation mission,” a reference to emergency flights. President Joe Biden’s first flight on the VH-92A presidential helicopter, the new Marine One, is being delayed after a report by the Pentagon’s testing unit warned it’s not yet “operationally suitable” or sufficiently reliable — especially in an emergency, Bloomberg News, that had the chance to see a Pentagon testing report, reports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

See inside the civilian version of a popular military aircraft that's a cross between a helicopter and an airplane, the Leonardo AW609

Leonardo's AW609 can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane. Tiltrotor technology has limited civilian use, but the military has long used similar aircraft. Downtown-to-downtown service is one of the potential uses for the aircraft type. Vertical flight has historically been the domain of helicopters,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy adds $113 million for new amphibious assault ship LHA 9, raising total to $651 million

Ingalls Shipbuilding has received a $113.6 million contract modification for the construction of the as-yet unnamed LHA 9 amphibious assault ship. The modification — earmarked for long-lead-time material and advance procurement — brings the total advance funding for LHA 9 to $651 million. It’s the second such modification, following a $107 million modification awarded in April.
MILITARY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy