Bama meets Drake in Kissimmee

Welp, another Thanksgiving week tournament, another bad start for the 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) to send them to the loser’s side of the bracket. Certainly not ideal for Nate Oats’ squad, who was looking to leave Orlando with, at least, an opportunity to take on a top-five Kansas team in the finale. Instead, Alabama will do battle with the Drake Bulldogs (3-1), who also suffered their first loss of the season last night. Still, this is an opportunity for the Tide to get yet another solid win against a strong mid-major team for the ole NCAA Tournament resume. Winner will advance to the fifth-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational to take on the Miami Hurricanes, who just came-from-behind to beat North Texas on the other side of the consolation bracket.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO