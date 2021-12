Martin County Townhouses and Condos October 2021 Market Report. The Martin County Townhouses and Condos had weaker sales activity than last October. Mostly because of the low inventory of available homes as well as the rapid appreciation of prices. Closed sales for the month were down by 18.4%. They were down by 2.5% in September. New sales under contract (new pending sales) were down by 12.8% from last year. They were down by 17.0% in September.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO