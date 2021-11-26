ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbian Lawmakers Pass Law Removing Turnout Threshold In Referendums

Cover picture for the articleSerbia's parliament has overwhelmingly passed a law on how referendums are conducted amid criticism from opponents that it is undemocratic. The new law on referendums was passed on November 25 with 178 deputies voting in favor and two against. The law, together with another on expropriations due to be...

US News and World Report

Serbian Activists Rally Against Laws on Expropriation and Referendum

BELGRADE (Reuters) - About 2,000 protesters rallied in Belgrade on Wednesday over the planned adoption of laws on expropriation and a referendum they say is designed by the government to help investors speed up their mining projects in Serbia. The protesters rallied in front of the office of President Aleksandar...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

The Taliban are summarily executing Afghans, and the State Department is 'deeply concerned'

The Taliban are carrying out retaliatory killings in spite of their assurances to the contrary. But don’t worry because the United States is “deeply concerned” about it. In a move as predictable as the sunrise, the Taliban are carrying out summary executions of former Afghan officials and police officers. The Taliban, which lied about peace deals and equal rights, lied about the amnesty being offered to those former Afghan officials. Everyone saw this coming.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump’s coverup of his Jan. 6 corruption takes an ominous new turn

As the Jan. 6 select committee investigation gathers momentum, Donald Trump has gotten several cronies to refuse to testify by invoking “executive privilege.” That’s absurd on its face: Much of the information Trump wants to keep buried doesn’t relate to the office of the presidency, but rather to his incitement of mob violence to remain president illegitimately.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than a dozen other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California...
PUBLIC HEALTH
neworleanssun.com

Poland Maintains Restrictions On Access To Border With Belarus

Poland has extended a controversial state of emergency that allows the government to continue restricting access to its border with Belarus to everyone except people who live, work, or study in the designated zone. The Interior Ministry announced implementation of the restrictions on November 30 after the Sejm, the lower...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Americans' selfish individualism causes low vaccination rate: Guardian

LONDON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- While there is marked difference between U.S. red states and blue states in COVID-19 vaccination rate, the United States as a whole trails every other advanced country in vaccine uptake as its people selfishly put themselves first, The Guardian said in an opinion article Sunday.
U.S. POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Most Americans view one nation as enemy poll

More than half of Americans (52%) see China as the greatest threat to the country, according to a Beacon Research poll commissioned by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (RRPFI), a conservative think tank. By comparison, 14% said Russia was the main threat, and 12% said the same about North Korea.
FOREIGN POLICY
neworleanssun.com

Pakistan's woes continue because of its failing economy

Islamabad, [Pakistan] December 1 (ANI): Pakistan's economy has not seen any improvement despite the feeble attempts to revive it by the government. Pakistan's current economic indices are by themselves so poor making the task of revival doubly difficult, according to the Inside Over. "International Monterrey Fund has profound leverage in...
ECONOMY
neworleanssun.com

Pakistan's November inflation hits 11.5 pc, highest in 20 months

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Pakistan continues to witness an upward swing in consumer prices as inflation rose to 11.5 per cent from 9.2 per cent, the highest spike in the last 20 months. Inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase to its highest level in 20 months--the...
BUSINESS
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
neworleanssun.com

Homes Of Journalists, Rights Activists Searched Across Belarus

MINSK -- Belarusian law enforcement officers have searched the homes of several journalists and rights activists across the country as a crackdown on civil society and dissent continues more than a year after a disputed August 2020 presidential election that authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims to have won. Dozens of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

