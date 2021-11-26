David Willets named BGC communications director

The Betting and Gaming Council has appointed David Willetts as its director of communications and digital. In his new position, beginning in the new year, Willetts responsibilities will include coordinating its press and public relations operations, with assistance from deputy director of communications and digital, Michael Denoual. Moreover, Willetts...
Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Jack Salzwedel to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors. This appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Rebecca Cooke from the Board. Salzwedel is the chairman and CEO of American Family Mutual Insurance Co., a position he has held since 2011....
Brandon Carroll will join Sunny505 as marketing coordinator beginning his new role in January. Carroll will graduate from the University of New Mexico with a degree in journalism and mass communications focusing on strategic communication in December. He received the Sunny505 award, the largest scholarship in UNM’s communication and journalism department, as well as the Pamela Schneider Memorial scholarship that rewards students excelling in the field of advertising. His journalism background includes writing for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington, D.C.
As the next dean of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Staub, an associate professor at Drake since 2015, is currently the Peggy Fisher and Larry Stelter chair of magazine journalism, and director of the E.T. Meredith Center for Magazine Studies at Drake. “Professor Staub is a thoughtful and ethical leader, and a strong advocate for the journalism profession, as well as committed to the Drake mission of an outstanding educational experience,” said Drake University Provost Sue Mattison. Staub’s professional credentials include work as an associate editor for Meredith Corp., a communications consultant for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, and founder and CEO of Lexicon Content Marketing, a Des Moines communications firm. Staub will begin her role as dean on July 1, 2022, as she succeeds Kathleen Richardson, who has served as dean of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication since 2014 and will retire at the end of June 2022.
Mr Gamble and PartnerMatrix have linked up in a “breakthrough media partnership” that will “foster closer collaboration” between the two companies. Under the terms of the agreement, Mr Gamble, the online casino and sportsbook comparison site operated by CashMagnet Limited, will add all of PatnerMatrix’s casino brands to its site whilst uploading any additional brands in the future.
EvenBet Gaming aims to solidify the position of its poker platform within the Latin America region as the provider appoints Roman Bogoduhov as its new head of business development LatAm. His new responsibilities will see Bogoduhov look to utilise his communication skills, being fluent in English and Spanish, to better...
CBS News has promoted Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews to a new role as executive vp of newsgathering, overseeing all network newsgethering worldwide for the news division.
With her new role, Ciprian-Matthews will step aside as CBS’ Washington bureau chief. According to an email to staff from CBS News and Stations co-president Neeraj Khemlani, the network has “begun our search for a new Washington Bureau chief and appreciate Ingrid continuing to support the bureau until a replacement is in place.”
Ciprian-Matthews was named the network’s D.C. bureau chief in January, after serving in the role in a interim capacity since last summer. She previously served in a number of executive roles at CBS News, and also oversaw a number of the network’s key bureaus, including in London and New York.
“Ingrid’s depth of experience, savvy and editorial judgment will be a tremendous asset as we unify CBS News’ newsgathering efforts into one powerhouse operation,”Khemlani wrote in his memo. “Having steered coverage of numerous international conflicts, natural disasters, political events and terrorist attacks – from conventions to election nights, from morning shows to the evening news, from Washington Bureau Chief to EVP of News—she’s done it all.”
Britain’s Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has appointed David Willetts as its new director of communications and digital. Willetts will join the BGC in the new year from his current role as press secretary to Conservative cabinet minister Ben Wallace and head of ministerial communications at the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
