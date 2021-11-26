The Best Hanukkah TV Episodes From Rugrats, Friends, The O.C. and More

When it comes to music, Jason Boyd has delivered hits that will last a lifetime. Better known as Poo Bear, the man behind hits from 1999 breakout group 112, Justin Beiber, Usher, Steven Tyler, J Balvin, and many more, the producer continues to claim his relevance. As he continues to reinvent himself, Poo Bear has teamed up with Audio Up founder, Jared Gutstad to produce the Strawberry Spring soundtrack, a Stephen King-scripted podcast. Based on a short story by the iconic storyteller, Poo Bear collaborated with Jeff Peters and Yakuza to release their lead single “Daddy Long Legs”. The energetic track consists of country-inspired guitar strums, trunk rattling drums, and smooth vocals - perfect for the podcast.
Comments / 0