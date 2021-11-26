ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fine-tuning The Last of Us Part II’s interactive guitar

By PlayStation Blog
GIZORAMA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic has always been a cornerstone of Naughty Dog titles, but with The Last of Us: Part II we knew we wanted to take things a step further, and put the music directly into players’ hands. The idea sprung first from a narrative angle: between our first internal story...

gizorama.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II will release Nov. 30

Minecraft has officially announced the release date for its highly anticipated next patch Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II, which will be coming Nov. 30. With its first part dropping on Nov. 8, Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II has been highly anticipated by players as it will bring updates to terrain and a few new features to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
MusicRadar.com

Save big on this HSS Fender Player Stratocaster as part of Guitar Center’s pre-Black Friday sale

The Guitar Center Black Friday deals are here, and they have certainly been worth the wait. We’re seeing big discounts to be had on electronic drums, digital pianos, guitar VSTs and other tech, but where Guitar Center shines through is in their electric guitar deals. More specifically, this deal - where you can save a massive $110 on a Fender Player Stratocaster HSS in Sienna Sunburst.
ELECTRONICS
GIZORAMA

Uncover Some Nefarious Tips and Tricks for Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Before we get started, I want to say how incredible it is to see a new legion of masterminds joining us in our quest for world domination – Evil Genius 2: World Domination is now available with Xbox Game Pass. Please make yourself at home and help yourself to a Doomsday Device. I’m sure you’ll find them delightfully destructive.
VIDEO GAMES
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Johnson
amtrib.com

AT THE MOVIES: The Souvenir: Part II is the best kind of sequel

The Souvenir: Part II opens on a sunny day, but also a day marked by death. It's a reflection of how much Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) is recovering from the death of her boyfriend Anthony (Tom Burke), a heroin addict who perished from an overdose. Even when the sun is shining, the loss of Anthony is impacting her mind. Navigating where to go next, Julie, a film school student, decides to throw herself into her graduate project. This feature is an autobiographical film about the relationship between herself and Anthony. Coping with the loss of a loved one is never an easy experience. Neither is making a film. Writer/director Joanna Hogg embraces all the messiness of both processes to capture the emotional turmoil Julie is going through.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Alice Glass Previews Debut Album With New ‘Baby Teeth’ Video

Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.”. In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of...
VIDEO GAMES
NutritionFacts.org

Statins Part II

Today on the Nutrition Facts Podcast, we use a new visualization tool to help us decide if we need to take statins. This episode features audio from The True Benefits vs. Side Effects of Statins and How Much Longer Do You Live on Statins?. Visit the video pages for all sources and doctor’s notes related to this podcast.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Guitars#Fine Tuning#Tuning#Naughty Dog
thesource.com

T-Pain Can’t Control The Ride On New Song “Shootin’ Up The Club”

Things are getting out of hand in the bedroom for T-Pain on the raunchy new song about risky sexual escapades, titled “Shootin’ Up the Club,” which he teased on Twitter Friday (Nov. 26). On the new song, Teddy Penderass Down comes out to play with a passionate love interest eager...
MUSIC
GIZORAMA

Psychological Thriller Martha Is Dead Is Coming to Xbox on February 24

Spoiler warning: Martha was dead, to begin with. Our journey with Martha Is Dead has been a long one. From mastering and developing new and existing technologies, through to balancing the style and tone of the visuals and perfecting and fine tuning a powerful and poignant story. We’re happy to...
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Devastation Will Be Unleashed Upon Rust Console Edition

Survivors, the first free content update for Rust Console Edition, Devastation Unleashed, is coming November 25! This exciting new update brings brand new mechanics like the tech tree, gestures, adjustments to the gun handling, aim assist, and a host of quality of life improvements and bug fixes!. The Tech Trees...
VIDEO GAMES
cdcgamingreports.com

Frank Floor Talk: Top slots — Part II

A subjective evaluation of the best the slot manufacturers displayed at the Global Gaming Expo. As a gaming journalist specializing in the slot machine, I’ve covered new slot offerings launched at trade shows for 37 years and counting. Every year, I am called upon to give my opinion on what I felt were the best games launched at the G2E and other trade shows. Therefore, I have sought to present a “Top 10” G2E slots every year.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Guitar
enplugged.com

Mainstream Radio In The USA Part II

There are so many ways to get your music heard today. The easiest way is by posting a music video on YouTube and hoping it will get some attention by more than enough You Tuber’s watching and listening on their favorite channel. More than enough recording artist have become famous due to their exposure on the second largest such engine. Although, mainstream radio is still the most popular way that gets the most attention, there are new players in the game of broadcasting. With today’s technologies and the advancement with the use of the internet; the broadcast field is being balanced out. There are variety of ways to marketing and promoting to consumers; giving music lovers more options with listen to new artist who may never end up on commercial radio.
MUSIC
GIZORAMA

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Available December 14 with Xbox Game Pass

Coming December 14, alongside the new Season 2: Point Defense update, the standard edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be available with Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox and Windows 10! This also means cross play will be available between all Xbox and PC players who install via the Microsoft Store version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Generation Zero Now Available with Xbox Game Pass

Hello everyone! I’m Zach Zebrowski, Product Owner at Systemic Reaction, and I’m here to welcome you to Generation Zero and the world of Östertörn!. But first, let’s talk a little about the game for those of you who are joining us for the first time. Set in an alternative 1980s Sweden in the region of Östertörn, you’ll explore atmospheric and mysterious environments while engaging in first-person guerilla action against hostile machine invaders. But where did they come from? What is their purpose, and where did all the humans go? That’s for you to figure out as you scavenge for weapons and equipment to fight them back alongside an ever-growing Resistance.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Doctor Who review, ‘Survivors of the Flux’: Jodie Whittaker gives a subtle, pained performance as we discover the Time Lord’s origin story

Pinch me if I sound crazy, but did last week’s Doctor Who… actually make sense? Flux finally started to move forward, with an episode mercifully based on just one story. But this week, viewers must steel themselves once again, because “Survivors of the Flux” marks a return to multiple timelines, with the last of the threads being tied up as the series draws to a close. No longer bogged down with having to explain what on earth is going on, Jodie Whittaker is really allowed the space to shine and she gives a subtle, pained performance.After being turned to...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy