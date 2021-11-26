Fine-tuning The Last of Us Part II’s interactive guitar

There are so many ways to get your music heard today. The easiest way is by posting a music video on YouTube and hoping it will get some attention by more than enough You Tuber’s watching and listening on their favorite channel. More than enough recording artist have become famous due to their exposure on the second largest such engine. Although, mainstream radio is still the most popular way that gets the most attention, there are new players in the game of broadcasting. With today’s technologies and the advancement with the use of the internet; the broadcast field is being balanced out. There are variety of ways to marketing and promoting to consumers; giving music lovers more options with listen to new artist who may never end up on commercial radio.

