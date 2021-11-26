Q3 Gaming Trends: Live Services, Chinese Regulation & Disney

New Gaming Study Reveals High Demand for Multiplayer & Cross-Platform Games. State of Live Gaming in 2021 Report Examines New Content Impact on Player Engagement and Revenue. Unity, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today released two complementary reports revealing the high demand for multiplayer games and the importance of post launch content for sustaining player engagement. Unity Gaming Services’ Cross-Platform Gaming Study conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Unity, revealed that over half of all Americans (56%) played multiplayer games in the past year, with 87% of those gamers playing cross-platform games. Illustrating the need to keep these players engaged, The State of Live Gaming in 2021 Report, developed in partnership with Akamai – the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences – details how post-launch content updates drive and sustain high levels of player engagement, particularly for mobile game studios who saw an increase as high as 86% in in-app purchase revenue after a content drop. Together, the reports emphasize the need for developers to have better post launch game management, which is part of Unity Gaming Services’ core remit as a new platform experience that equips developers of all sizes with the best solutions to quickly create multiplayer games and to effectively run their live operations.

