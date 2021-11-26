ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Q3 Gaming Trends: Live Services, Chinese Regulation & Disney

By Kaare Eriksen
Variety
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the holiday quarter, Q3 is always a good time to gauge the core trends pushing the global games industry to higher market values, with Newzoo projecting $176 billion for 2021 and nearly $220 billion by 2024. While heightened regulation of tech giants ensnares the predominant online games...

variety.com

Variety

IQiyi International Unveils First Thai Original, Five Series From Malaysia

IQiyi International, the overseas arm of Chinese video streamer iQiyi, used the platform of the Asian Television Forum & Market on Wednesday to reveal its first original drama series from Thailand, and an additional five from Malaysia. To be directed by Konkiat Komesiri (“Slice”), “KinnPorsche” is a 14-part Thai crime...
Variety

Line TV Thailand Video Streamer to Close

Asian video streamer Line TV is to close its service in Thailand from the end of December. “Time flies and things continue to change, and Line TV does likewise. We would like to inform that Line TV Thailand service will be available until the end of this year on December 31, 2021. Your support and contribution to Line TV all these years are truly appreciated and will always be remembered. Thank you with all of our hearts. Line TV Thailand,” the company said in a slightly enigmatic posting on Twitter on Monday. It operates as an ad-supported VOD service on mobile devices,...
MarketWatch

Chinese regulators ask Didi Global to delist from NYSE: report

China's regulators are asking technology watchdog has asked Didi Global Inc. to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, reported Bloomberg News on Friday. over concerns the mobile transportation company could leak sensitive information. Citing sources, the report said the Cyperspace Administration of China, which looks after data security, has made the request. Plans would include either privatization at the $14 per share IPO price when it listed in June, or a Hong Kong share float that would be at a discount, those sources added. Neither Didi nor the China tech agency responded to requests by Bloomberg for comment. Didi shares closed Wednesday at $8.11. Shares of stakeholder Softbank slumped 5% on Friday, with global markets also weighed by news of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa.
smarteranalyst.com

Chinese Regulators Penalize Alibaba for Past Deal

Chinese market regulators have fined Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) and JD.com (JD) on November 20 for failing to declare 43 deals, according to CNBC. Shares of Alibaba, the Chinese company that operates online and mobile marketplaces for retail and wholesale trade, have lost 48% over the past year. Insiders’ Hot...
InvestorPlace

3 Chinese Education Stocks to Buy on the New Regulation Rumors

Chinese education stocks have had an interesting ride throughout 2021. And investors should be keeping an extra careful eye on this sector. Why? For-profit education companies represent a sizable chunk of the Chinese economy. However, due to Beijing’s crackdown on the sector earlier this year, investors are reluctant to take the plunge. In recent months, the Communist Party of China has stepped up restrictions on private education. They also intensified their scrutiny and control over companies that list overseas in America, which was previously considered a lucrative equity market to drum up cash.
Benzinga

Chinese Regulators At It Again: Tech Stalwarts Including Alibaba, Tencent And Baidu Fined $3.4M For Violating Antitrust Regulations

Firing a fresh salvo, Chinese regulators imposed fines on domestic tech stalwarts, which are yet to recover fully from an earlier clampdown that led to billions being wiped off their market capitalizations. What Happened: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Limited (PNK: TCEHY) and Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU)...
industryglobalnews24.com

Chinese regulators fine tech giants over anti-monopoly violations

Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings were fined as they failed to report corporate acquisitions. The State Administration for Market Regulation said that the companies have failed to report 43 acquisitions, occurred around eight years ago under rules on "operating concentration”. They said that each violation carries a penalty of 500,000 yuan.
gamingideology.com

Q3 Korean mobile game market: Odin leads the strong, 35 Chinese mobile games are shortlisted TOP100

Sensor Tower store intelligence data shows that South Korea’s mobile gaming market revenue was US$1.47 billion in the third quarter of 2021, a year-on-year increase of 5%. RPG mobile games are still the highest-paid game category in the Korean market, accounting for 66% of revenue. Among them, the 3A masterpiece “Odin: Rebellion” released by Kakao Games attracted US$230 million and successfully topped South Korea’s best-selling list, becoming the biggest competitor of the “Paradise” series of mobile games. In addition, many Chinese mobile games on the sea represented by “Yuan Shen” have performed well.
Neowin

Apple's gaming subscription service to get "Disney Melee Mania" this December

Apple has announced that it will add Disney Melee Mania from Mighty Bear Games to its gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, coming December. The teams will feature Pixar and Disney characters, and fight in a "never-before-seen virtual arena". Each player will select their holographic hero, ranging from Buzz Lightyear, Moana, and Frozone, to Mickey Mouse, Elsa, and Wreck-It Ralph, to battle in 3 versus 3 matches.
martechseries.com

Unity Drops Multiplayer, Live Gaming Trend Reports

New Gaming Study Reveals High Demand for Multiplayer & Cross-Platform Games. State of Live Gaming in 2021 Report Examines New Content Impact on Player Engagement and Revenue. Unity, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today released two complementary reports revealing the high demand for multiplayer games and the importance of post launch content for sustaining player engagement. Unity Gaming Services’ Cross-Platform Gaming Study conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Unity, revealed that over half of all Americans (56%) played multiplayer games in the past year, with 87% of those gamers playing cross-platform games. Illustrating the need to keep these players engaged, The State of Live Gaming in 2021 Report, developed in partnership with Akamai – the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences – details how post-launch content updates drive and sustain high levels of player engagement, particularly for mobile game studios who saw an increase as high as 86% in in-app purchase revenue after a content drop. Together, the reports emphasize the need for developers to have better post launch game management, which is part of Unity Gaming Services’ core remit as a new platform experience that equips developers of all sizes with the best solutions to quickly create multiplayer games and to effectively run their live operations.
Variety

Why Netflix’s Initial Push Into Mobile Gaming Is Too Soft to Matter

In January 2019, Netflix indicated in a letter to shareholders that it viewed “Fortnite” as its primary competitor, saying it was losing more viewers to the free-to-play video game than direct competitor HBO (Disney+ hadn’t yet launched). By November 2021, this sentiment has come full circle after the launch of...
