Aerospace & Defense

First commercial mission to the ISS prepares for launch

By Kristin Houser
Freethink
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February 2022, Texas-based startup Axiom Space will launch the first fully private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) — a milestone for commercial spaceflight. While onboard, the astronauts will conduct microgravity research that could help future astronauts, the first step in Axiom’s quest to create the world’s first commercial...

www.freethink.com

CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
Spaceflight Now

China launches surge of space missions

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. China has launched four space missions from three different...
Space.com

International Space Station shines in gorgeous fly-around photos by Crew Dragon astronauts

It's been a decade since we've seen photos like these of the International Space Station. On Nov. 8, the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, carrying the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-2 mission, departed the orbiting lab after a 6.5-month stay. Endeavour didn't head directly home to Earth, however; it first performed a complete, 360-degree fly-around of the ISS, a maneuver not performed by a crewed spacecraft since NASA's space shuttle fleet retired in 2011.
Design Taxi

You Can Launch Valuable Diamonds & Family Photos On A Space Mission To The ISS

If surprising your loved one with a diamond ring just won’t do, how about a precious gem that’s been aboard the International Space Station (ISS)?. The Space Collective has just launched ‘space diamonds’—one-of-a-kind memorabilia that sends diamonds into orbit, where they’ll be mounted with science experiments outside of the ISS for six months, before being brought back down to Earth onboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
spectrumnews1.com

First ISS spacewalk for Crew-3 suspended due to debris notification

Editor's note: A previous version of this article stated the debris was caused by the destruction of a Russian satellite. That has not been confirmed by NASA. NASA called off the International Space Station's first spacewalk for SpaceX's Crew-3 members due to a debris notification. What You Need To Know.
parabolicarc.com

Spanish Astrobiology Center Participates in DART and Hera Planetary Defense Missions

MADRID (Spanish Astrobiology Center) — Currently the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA) is an integral part of the joint space mission of NASA and ESA called DART-Hera. Its objective consists of sending two spacecraft to a binary asteroid system known as Didymos 65803 and thus validating the impact techniques in order to avoid future collisions with potentially dangerous asteroids for our planet.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

The First Woman in Mission Control

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Frances “Poppy” Northcutt, the first female engineer in NASA’s Mission...
Phys.org

Russia launches new docking module to ISS

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying the new Prichal docking module for the International Space Station blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, the Roscosmos space agency said. A live feed from Roscosmos showed the carrier rocket taking off against a dark evening sky from the Russia-leased spaceport...
WTVF

NASA launching mission to deflect an asteroid

NASA is scheduled to launch a "planetary defense-driven test" late Tuesday night. The goal of the Double Asteroid Reduction Test (DART) is to adjust the speed and path of an asteroid by using kinetic impactor technology. The asteroid DART will be targeting is not a threat to Earth, NASA said.
KHOU

It's not 'Armageddon,' but NASA is launching a first-of-its-kind mission to redirect an asteroid

HOUSTON — Early Wednesday morning, NASA will launch its first mission to redirect an asteroid. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft will head toward the asteroid Didymos and its small moon, Dimorphos, which is the target of the mission. The asteroid is not a threat to Earth but NASA wants to test its planetary defense capabilities for the future.
HOUSTON, TX
Bolivar Commercial

NASA launches this Wednesday (24th) first mission to detour on asteroid

The NASA launches this Wednesday dawn (21) the first mission about demonstrating an ability to detour over an asteroid. Called Dart, English acronym for Dual Asteroid Redirection Test, the initiative relatively modest in cost (US$ 324 million), yet still so historic. Stop to think: humans will try, in a pioneering way, to demonstrate that they can promote the planet perform defense against a celestial blide that is underway to collide with us. They would 39 millions over years, operating system dinosaurs didn’t have that luxury.
ExecutiveBiz

Northrop-Built Cygnus Departs ISS to Conduct Secondary Mission Objectives

Northrop Grumman-built Cygnus spacecraft has left the International Space Station after delivering research, supplies and equipment to astronauts onboard the orbiting laboratory and is now scheduled to spend four weeks in orbit to conduct the second phase of its ISS resupply mission. Among the studies S.S. Ellison Onizuka will perform...
