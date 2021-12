Originally Posted On: https://www.drainworks.com/plumbing-articles/7-signs-you-need-a-plumber. Today is the age of DIY projects. Everyone wants to at least try to fix a problem themselves. Maybe you will be successful with the drippy faucet. However, you need to know when to pick up the phone and call for help. Otherwise, what you think you can fix for pennies will turn into having to pay hundreds to clean up your mess. One of the best things you can do to prevent this is to be aware of the signs that you need to pick up the phone and call a plumber.

7 HOURS AGO