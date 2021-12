James Franklin has made no bones about it. At Penn State, he wants more commitment. The head coach secured that commitment this week in the form of a 10-year, $85 million contract extension with at least $80 million guaranteed. The school announced that Franklin, despite rumors of interest from jobs like USC and LSU, would remain the Nittany Lion coach through 2031. It’s a significant financial investment on the part of the university, but when Franklin met with the media Wednesday—his first public comments since the announcement—he said it signaled a commitment not just to him but to the football program as a whole.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO