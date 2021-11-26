ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pacers

By Aaron Rose
 4 days ago
The Toronto Raptors' road trip is finally coming to a close Friday night with one final stop in Indiana to take on the Pacers at 8 p.m. ET.

  • The Raptors have had the Pacers' number so far this season, knocking them off 118-110 in the first meeting of the season before eeking out a 97-94 victory two games later. Toronto has held its own against Domantas Sabonis so far this year, but the Pacers will once again be ready for the Raptors' aggressive superstar-stopping system.
  • With Khem Birch out of the lineup for the second straight game, the Raptors will be in tough trying to stop both Sabonis and Myles Turner. Toronto is going to have to rely heavily on Precious Achiuwa to hold down the paint, especially if OG Anunoby isn't ready to go either.
  • Keep an eye on Toronto's rotation and how Chris Boucher is used. With Birch out and Anunoby questionable, the Raptors could use someone with Boucher's length, but he didn't play at all in the second half on Wednesday. It's possible Yuta Watanabe has already come in and usurped the Canadian's minutes.

Raptors Continue to Adjust to NBA's New Rule Changes

NBA offenses went too far last season. All the advanced analytics had turned the league into an offensive playground with teams jacking up three-pointers and masterfully collecting personal fouls with unorthodox shooting motions (Looking at you, James Harden). The league's offensive rating of 112.3 points per 100 possessions was the most in league history by a significant margin.
Kyle Lowry Reiterates His Desire to Retire as a Raptor: 'That's My Everything'

Kyle Lowry already has that February 3, 2022 date with the Toronto Raptors scheduled on his calendar. It certainly won't be his toughest game of the year, but it's the game he's least looking forward to, he told The Undefeated's Marc Spears. He's not ready to return to the city he still calls his home, even after signing a three-year, $85 million contract this past summer to join the Miami Heat.
It's officially go-time for Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors. The 27-year-old received the all-cleared sign from his doctors down in Los Angeles and will be available to play Sunday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Saturday. "I think everything's good. Everything's good," Siakam said "I...
Pascal Siakam is Back: What Does it Mean for Everyone Else?

The goal coming into the season for the Toronto Raptors was to tread water for the first month of the season until they could get healthy. It was always going to be a daunting task and part of the reason people were so down on the team coming into the year. How would this team that lacks so much offensive firepower get by without its best player Pascal Siakam? In a league that’s so star-oriented, that’s no easy task.
Raptors Credit Heart & Hustle For Exciting Start to Season

It’s been an exciting start to the season for the Toronto Raptors. Even at 6-5, the Raptors have defied expectations. They’re playing better than Vegas’ 35.5-win total had projected and that’s almost entirely been without their best player Pascal Siakam. “I’m really happy,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. “We...
Raptors Expect to be Without Khem Birch For Back-to-Back

The Toronto Raptors just can't catch a break. With Pascal Siakam finally back and healthy after offseason shoulder surgery, the Raptors are now expecting to be without Khem Birch for the next few days. The 29-year-old center missed Sunday's game with a knee injury and won't play in either of Toronto's next two game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday.
New Contracts Have Allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to Thrive This Season

There’s an adage in sports about players in contract years. When things are going well it’s because a player is working hard and trying to get paid. Conversely, when things aren’t going well, they’re pressing and trying to do much to earn the big bucks. The same idea holds true after a contract year when so and so isn’t playing well because he got paid and doesn’t care anymore.
Crafty Fred VanVleet Leads Raptors to 5th Straight Victory

Fred VanVleet has officially hit crafty vet status. "I'm a stickler, I'm a jerk. I'm that old angry man," VanVleet joked (sort of) Wednesday. At 27 years old, VanVleet has figured out exactly how to pester opposing defenses these days. He's not driving to the lane and getting frustrated by the bigs inside as he did earlier in his career. He's also not fazed by the extra attention defenses are paying to his three-point shot. Instead, he's just getting to the mid-range, the soft spot in NBA defenses, and letting it fly over and over again.
Two weeks ago, the Toronto Raptors were riding high, defying expectations, and sitting pretty at 6-3 with the league’s sixth-ranked defense. It was the kind of start to the season to get excited about. Sure, the offense still had a lot of work to do, but that was expected. The defense, however, looked like the real deal.
Pascal Siakam Details Bouncing Back From Emotional Offseason Surgery

Pascal Siakam doesn't need any reminder of his own personal strength. He knows what it's like to be alone, to be sent away from his family to attend seminary school at 11 years old. At this point, he's become accustomed to it, having moved across the globe to pursue his basketball dreams. He's made impossible decisions in life. Back in 2014, he missed his father's funeral in order to remain in the United States and keep his visa status.
Raptors Not Taking Winning for Granted

The Toronto Raptors aren't taking anything for granted this season. After the disaster that was the 2020-21 season down in Tampa, the Raptors have learned to cherish these wins. It's part of the journey this group is on as one of the youngest, least experienced, and strangest rosters in the NBA. It's a group that after a rough 1-3 start which had some people — myself included — wondering if another tanking season was on the horizon, has now bounced back to win five straight.
It's been a month of anticipation for Pascal Siakam, sitting and watching on the sideline for the Toronto Raptors, waiting for the all-clear signal from his doctors down in Los Angeles. He'd become a bit of an assistant coach on the bench, or maybe a cheerleader with his wild cheering, enthusiastic gestures, and, sometimes, frustration with the referees.
OG Anunoby Stars as Raptors Shock Knicks With Come From Behind Victory

There was a look of surprise on Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse's face as he read over the box score from Monday night's 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks. Knowing Nurse, it couldn't have been the career-high 36 points from OG Anunoby that shocked him. It's not that Anunoby's 13-for-27 shooting night and total takeover for the Raptors wasn't impressive, it's that Nurse doesn't care so much about any one player's offensive performance. Instead, he was looking at the lopsided shot disparity that favored the Raptors, who outshot the Knicks 99 to 76, thanks to two other numbers Nurse obsesses over, 16 forced turnovers, and 13 offensive rebounds.
Nick Nurse Sheds Light on Goran Dragic's Situation

We'll start with this: Goran Dragic isn't bad. That much was evident on Saturday night in the 35-year-old's first game for the Toronto Raptors in nearly three weeks. He stepped in for an ailing Fred VanVleet and looked, well, adequate. That's probably the best way to put it and also why he hadn't played in the prior nine games and why he didn't play in Monday night's game.
Watch: Josh Richardson Praises Raptors, Calls Scottie Barnes a Special Talent

"The Raptors are one of the hardest playing teams in the NBA," Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson said. "Scottie Barnes is blessed with a talent that everybody's not blessed with. He plays with a crazy high motor. He definitely is their engine and Fred, he's the head of the snake. I think they're doing a good job of just getting their hierarchy and everybody's falling in line. They're definitely taking steps in the right direction."
