Electronics

$40 off Hughes & Kettner pocket rocket Spirit nano amps for Black Friday

By MusicRadar
MusicRadar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Black Friday and as usual Sweetwater is offering a slew of deals on all manner of tasty gear including guitar amps, both mighty and, in this case, diminutive. Compact enough to lug in a gig bag,...

www.musicradar.com

SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

There's £700 off a Hisense TV with this cracking Black Friday TV deal

There's no shortage of Black Friday TV deals at the moment, but this is one of the better ones we've seen. There's up to £700 off Hisense TVs at Currys and AO.com right now. The 75-inch Hisense 75A7GQTUK should cost £1699, but both retailers have slashed it to just £999 for Black Friday.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get up to 50% off a forever gift with this Mixbook Black Friday deal

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you're looking to give a heartfelt gift this year, you can't do better than a photo book. Just choose some of your best pics, place them as you see fit and you've got an ideal gift for the grandparents (or any other family member). Now, you can do just that for up to 50% off, thanks to the latest Black Friday deal from Mixbook. Starting today, with code THXPGS, Mixbook is offering 50% off 75 pages or more, 45% off 50 pages or more or 40% off sitewide.
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

Simba is offering up to 50% off for Black Friday

A good night’s sleep is on the horizon – bedding brand Simba has dropped early Black Friday deals, offering up to 50% off some of its top-rated items. Until 26th November, you can grab a half price discount across all Simba’s products (including mattresses and bed frames), so long as you spend £300 and over.
SHOPPING
#Black Friday#Amp#Rocket#Hughes Kettner#Spirit Of Vintage#Spirit Of Metal#H K#Sweetwater Black
Space.com

Save a whopping 40% the Fortnite Rocket Launcher in this early Black Friday deal from Best Buy

Blast away the competition with an epic early Black Friday Nerf deal on the Nerf Fortnite rocket launcher from best buy, now 40% off. Best Buy is offering $12 off a certain Victory Royale with the Nerf Fortnite rocket launcher in this awesome early Black Friday deal. The sale brings the toy rocket launcher, normally $29.99, down to $17.99. The set comes with two foam rockets that can be fired one at a time and features artwork as seen in the game.
SOCCER
MusicRadar.com

Content creators! Save up to 31% off Blue Microphones this Black Friday - Yeti, Snowball & more

Black Friday is here, and with hundreds of killer deals on music gear flying around, it’s hard to know where to start! We’ve seen some epic deals on electric guitars, acoustic guitars, electronic drums and music-making laptops - but if you’re a musician or content creator, you’ll want to make the most of this deal where you can save up to 31% on a range of 14 Blue Microphones on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

Free Black Friday plugin: Waves' Lofi Space is the deal that everyone can seal

Waves has released its Black Friday plugin freebie - a characterful reverb and delay called Lofi Space. Designed “for those attention-grabbing ear candy moments,” this gives you saturated delay and two varieties of analogue-based and spring reverb. The end result, we’re assured, is a plugin that delivers lo-fi-tinged effects that will give your productions a vintage touch.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Deathloop Is More Than 50% Off For Black Friday

One of the best PS5 games of the year is on sale for a wicked good price at multiple retailers. Deathloop, which normally goes for 60 bucks, is only $25 at GameStop as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. Walmart will have Deathloop for $25 starting Monday. Meanwhile, if those sell out or if you're looking for free shipping with Prime, Amazon has Deathloop for $30. Best Buy also has Deathloop for $30. In short, you have a lot of options here.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Sonos Amp is back in stock, plus Black Friday deals on smart speakers

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Select retailers have limited stock on the popular Sonos Amp, a device that adds your favorite passive speaker or stereo to your Sonos andAirPlay 2 network with up to 125W per channel.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

These are the best studio headphones Black Friday deals we could find

We can’t stress how important it is to have a quality pair of studio headphones in your arsenal, whether you're a home producer creating music in your bedroom, a guitar player who loves to record tasty riffs or a pianist looking to get the most out of their digital piano, a good set of studio headphones will make all the difference. So if you find yourself in the market for a new set of cans, one of our top picks is now on sale. Sweetwater has dropped the price of the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro and DT 990 Pro to $149 for Black Friday.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

Black Friday is the time to learn a new instrument with up to 50% off online music lessons

When it comes to Black Friday music deals, the natural inclination is to search the web for discounts on hardware - everything from guitars and recording gear, to electronic drum sets have had their prices slashed this year. But what if you have everything you need, and you simply want to get better at playing, or enhance your mixing skills, say? Well, there’s a Black Friday deal for that, with online guitar lessons and online piano lessons sites offering mega discounts right now.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

A massive $250 off this G&L Fullerton Deluxe ASAT Classic Custom for Black Friday

If you shop around for Black Friday music deals this year, you'll find plenty of gems. Exhibit A - this Fullerton Deluxe ASAT Classic Custom exclusive at Sweetwater's Cyber Weekend sale. Fullerton Deluxe ASAT Classic Custom Clear Orange $1599,. Fullerton Deluxe ASAT Classic Custom Clear Orange $1599, was $1849. This...
SHOPPING
MusicRadar.com

The Positive Grid Spark amp gets biggest discount ever for Black Friday

The Positive Grid Spark is a game-changer in the guitar practice amp battleground. With the most comprehensive and next-level do-it-all feature set, it’s hard to think why you’d choose another amp. For one of the best Black Friday guitar deals we’ve seen so far this year, Positive Grid has put together three unmissable offers on the Spark.
SHOPPING
MusicRadar.com

The best value guitar tube amp just got $120 cheaper

On any given day we'd highly recommend the Supro Delta King 8 combo for any player looking for one of the vert best small valve amps you can get for your money, but with Guitar Center's Black Friday deal offering a huge $120 off, it's unmissable. Supro Delta King 8...
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

With up to $90 off Alesis beginner keyboards for Black Friday, now is a great time to start learning

It’s fair to say the market is awash with beginner-friendly keyboards and pianos, and while it’s great to have so many affordable options out there to choose from, it can make it difficult to decide which is the best digital piano for you. Luckily, Amazon has just made things a little easier by knocking some money off two very popular contenders.
SHOPPING
whathifi.com

Save £1100 on Denon's limited-edition AVC-A110 home cinema amp with this Black Friday deal

Supply chain issues have meant that AVR deals are few and far between this Black Friday, but if you're looking for something a bit more distinctive than your bog-standard home cinema amp then you're in luck. There's currently a massive saving of £1100 to be had on Denon's AVC-A110 110th Anniversary Edition AV Amplifier, designed to look as good as it sounds.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

Novation's Circuit Rhythm is now only $299 at Amazon - that's $100 off for Black Friday

If you're looking for a powerful and versatile sampler that can be picked up for just a few hundred dollars, Novation's Circuit Rhythm is the way to go. Right now this quality piece of hardware has been discounted by over 25% at Amazon as part of their Black Friday sales event, meaning you can pick it up for the unbelievable price of just $299 - $100 off the RRP. One of the best Black Friday music deals going this weekend, this one shouldn't be missed.
ELECTRONICS
bleepingcomputer.com

Carry a movie theater in your pocket with this Black Friday Deal

You don’t need a screen to have a good time. Especially when you have a projector in your pocket that can turn any flat surface into the biggest screen of all!. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector is about the size of an iPhone but can cast a 200-inch screen! For our Black Friday Sale, you can get it today for only $223.98 with code BFSAVE20 at Bleeping Computer Deals.
ELECTRONICS

