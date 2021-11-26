ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Colorado at Utah odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) travel to Salt Lake City to take on the 19th-ranked Utah Utes (8-3, 7-1) Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Colorado vs. Utah odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Colorado earned a 20-17 win over Washington Saturday and has won two of its last three games. The Buffaloes picked up the victory despite gaining just 183 total yards against the Huskies, and that’s nothing new for their 128th ranked total offense (267.5 yards per game).

Utah trounced then-No. 5 Oregon 38-7 Saturday, and heads into its regular-season finale having won seven of its last eight games. Utah has averaged 43.0 points per game over four straight wins.

Including a 38-21 Utes triumph last fall, Utah has won four in a row in a Utes-Buffs series that dates back to 1903.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Colorado at Utah odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated 8:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Colorado +900 (bet $100 to win $900) | Utah -2000 (bet $2,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Colorado +23.5 (-107) | Utah -23.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Colorado at Utah odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Utah 38, Colorado 14

Avoid plays with this kind of juice: PASS.

Colorado is 1-5 ATS over its last six games on artificial turf and 0-5 ATS in the last five games in this series. Utah is 16-7 ATS in its last 23 Pac-12 games.

Underlying defensive analytics figures are better than the surface numbers on the Utah side, and the opposite is the case for a Colorado team that struggles mightily in creating havoc and in keeping rushing teams off schedule and behind the chains.

The spread here is substantial; tab the UTES -23.5 (-115) with just a slight lean.

The Over is 6-1 in the Utes’ last seven games and 3-1 in the Buffs’ last four.

Friday’s number deserves some respect, though. It’s worth shading the upside but perhaps just with a partial-unit play. BACK THE OVER 51.5 (-115).

saturdaydownsouth.com

4-star RB, former Georgia pledge, decommits from Oklahoma following Lincoln Riley departure

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Oklahoma has lost another recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC. On Sunday evening, Brandon Inniss, considered the No. 9 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the nation, announced that he was backing off his pledge to Oklahoma after committing there in August. Now, Treyaun Webb, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 running back in the class of 2023, has followed suit, posting the news on his Twitter account.
GEORGIA STATE
ABC4

BYU, Utah, Utah State have chance to make this a one-of-a-kind football season

UTAH (ABC4) – The 2021 college football season could be one for the books for the state’s three biggest programs, BYU, Utah, and Utah State. Heading into conference championship weekend, Utah and Utah State have a chance – and then an additional opportunity in each school’s bowl game to join BYU as 10-win teams. Never […]
