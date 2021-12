CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Boston’s South African community is bracing for another isolating holiday season as the country halts flights coming from eight African countries. It’s been two long years since Siphokazi Mangcu has seen her family in South Africa. The Cambridge woman planned to return with her two kids this Christmas until news of the latest travel ban disrupted her plans. “We just feel helpless. We’re helpless. We don’t know,” said Mangcu. There’s uncertainty in when she’ll be able to return to her home country and how strong the Omicron variant is. “It’s more than just cutting off flights,” Mangcu explained. “It has been two...

