A Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders prediction is tough when both teams have been incredibly inconsistent so far this season. The Raiders looked like the best team in the AFC West right up until they imploded against the Giants and Chiefs. The Bengals, meanwhile, were also leading the AFC North until the Browns completely dominated them right before their bye. Let’s break down the NFL odds, make a prediction for the outcome, and look at what channel/station you can watch/listen to this Bengals vs. Raiders AFC clash.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO