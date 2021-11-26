Covid: No new lockdown say Guernsey authorities

Guernsey authorities have quashed "rumours" of a circuit-breaker or lockdown. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA), said such talk was "completely unfounded". He said the CCA had not discussed...
Politicians in Guernsey have voted against making face coverings mandatory amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The Civil Contingencies Authority instead said it would strongly recommend wearing a face mask in certain circumstances. The CCA said it made the decision in line with a range of evidence and advice from...
Guernsey has its highest number of active Covid cases after 248 new cases were identified over the weekend. During the second wave from 22 January to 27 February there were 511 known cases in the Bailiwick. Over the weekend 164 people recovered from the virus but after the rise in...
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, like that imposed in Austria, amid a jump in COVID-19 cases, his office said on Monday. The idea has been put forward by the Health Ministry, and Heger said expert opinion would be key in...
The UK is unlikely to end up in the same lockdown situation as Austria, a senior government scientific adviser has said, as Sajid Javid urged people to take up booster jabs. Prof John Edmunds, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said that the UK had experienced high rates of infection for several months but that the situation was “fairly stable”.
All vaccinated and unvaccinated students in the Franciscan University of Steubenville Austria Program are restricted to the Kartause as a complete lockdown due to COVID-19 began Nov. 15 in Austria. The stricter lockdown followed a decision by the government a week earlier to impose a lockdown for only the unvaccinated...
Some schools in Northern Ireland are sending whole year groups home because of staff shortages caused by Covid a teachers’ union has said.NASUWT national official for Northern Ireland Justin McCamphill has called on all schools to cancel mass gatherings over Christmas amid growing concern over a lack of available substitute teachers.He also said the Department of Education may need to consider a circuit-breaker closure of schools to stop the spread of the virus.However, a spokesperson for the Department of Education has said there are no plans to close schools early for the Christmas period.There is a shortage now of...
NEWPORT — Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport remains in full lockdown as 14 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in outbreak testing conducted on Monday. Thirteen of the cases are in the incarcerated population and one is among staff. There are now a total of 18 incarcerated cases...
The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
Secondary school students across England have been told they must once again wear face coverings in communal areas, as the government attempts to contain the spread of the new omicron variant of Covid.Under the new guidance – which comes into force on Monday – all staff, visitors and pupils in Year 7 or above are “strongly advised” to wear a covering, unless they are exempt. The rule covers all education establishments including universities, as well as childcare settings such as early years care.In a statement, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “We are working with education and childcare settings...
A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
Police have accused retailers of selling private e-scooters without making customers fully aware they cannot legally be used on public land.The Metropolitan Police said many riders are being fined and having their vehicles seized after not being given “sufficient explanation and guidance” when they made the purchase.It has partnered with Transport for London in writing to retailers urging them not to “exploit” their customers as thousands of e-scooters are expected to be sold in the run-up to Christmas.Private e-scooters can only legally be used on private land in the UK but are a common sight on roads and pavements in...
A body found on a beach near Plymouth has been confirmed as Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, who went missing on her way to meet friends, Devon and Cornwall police confirmed on Tuesday. The teenager went missing on 20 November, and had been waiting to catch a bus into town after leaving home.Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: “Formal identification has now been completed and it has been confirmed that the body located in Bovisand on 23 November is that of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.“Her family have been informed of this update and have asked for their privacy to be...
Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
Marie, not her real name, discovered in June a government department had granted official control of her financial life to a fraudster. Marie learnt a total stranger calling herself Julie had forged a form and been granted lasting power of attorney over all Marie's affairs. "Julie" then used that power...
The Republic of Ireland has introduced new restrictions targeting pubs, clubs, restaurants and other entertainment venues as COVID-19 infections continue to rise. The government has also warned that stricter measures would be rolled out if necessary. Lockdown on the Table. The country’s leader, Taoiseach Michael Martin, announced that pubs, clubs...
