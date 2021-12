HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Those driving by on Main Street will see some new public art being installed on the north side of the Hutchinson Public Library Monday. "These are decorative laser cut panels," said Uriah Beuller, CEO of parasoleil, the artist on the project. We design and engineer and manufacture everything out in Colorado. It's an art screen, often used for signage or public art for decorative cladding on the outside of buildings. This is a system that we designed. I have a background from here in Hutch and wanted to donate something to the city. The public library has this great space here. In talking with the library board, it seemed like a great spot."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO