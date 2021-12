Black Friday means phone upgrade season for many. And sometimes those discounts can be genuinely crazy. But these days, catching the right deal can be actual work with its own skill sets, like knowing the best time to buy, which phones are worth getting, and even if something is a good deal or not. We do most of that work, so you don’t have to, but I still have a few standalone tips for anyone shopping for a new smartphone this holiday deal season. And after years playing point on our seasonal deal coverage, I’ve got it down.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO