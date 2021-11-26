ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give Others Help, Get Back Health Benefits: Study

US News and World Report
 5 days ago

FRIDAY, Nov. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to helping others and your health, it might be better to give than to receive, a new study suggests. Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 Americans between 34 and 84 about their social involvement and how much they thought they could rely...

