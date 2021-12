Help feed the hungry at Dec. 3 Interfaith Social Services Gala. Limited number of tickets available for Interfaith Social Services’ Signature Gala Event on December 3. QUINCY, Mass. (Nov. 5, 2021) – Interfaith Social Services’ signature fundraising gala returns in-person this year with all the entertainment, food and beverages, games and auction packages that the event is well known for. A limited number of tickets are now available for the 2021 Feed the Hungry Gala, which will be held on December 3 at Granite Links Golf Club. A virtual ticket option is also available for those that would like to watch the event program remotely.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO