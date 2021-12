It’s an honest question to be certain since for every person that appears ready and willing to see the reboot, there are at least a few people that are wondering if this is a good idea and if it’s bound to do anything other than muddy the waters that have already been well-stomped and trampled through when it comes to Resident Evil. Granted, the upcoming reboot is going to try sticking to the source material a little more than what’s already been pushed, but it’s still enough to wonder if that’s going to be enough when it comes to the overall story and the acceptance of the fans. Many should recall that the Milla Jovovich version received as much criticism as love over the years, and if not for the fact that Alice became a serious badass that people loved, the story might never have continued in the same vein that it did since there would have been no money in it. Milla was hot at the right time and her presence in the movies was enough to get people on board whether they’d played the games or not.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO