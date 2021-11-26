ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Spotlight on VP of Strategy Christiaan van der Valk

bloombergtax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Spotlight series highlights the careers and lives of tax professionals across the globe. This week’s Spotlight is on Christiaan van der Valk, VP of Strategy and Regulatory at Sovos. Van der Valk leads research into current trends in market and tax legislation, determines business strategies, and when to...

news.bloombergtax.com

Fudzilla

Apple’s battery development chief flees

Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries. The move is further proof that Apple’s car moves are not being taken that seriously within the company. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive...
bloombergtax.com

EU Prepares for On-Time Adoption of Corporate Minimum-Tax Rules

The European Union should be able to agree by mid-2022 on a rule to implement the global minimum corporate tax rate agreement, thus meeting a deadline for the rule to take effect in 2023, the bloc’s top tax official said. EU implementation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s...
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
Seekingalpha.com

SAS AB (publ) (SASDF) CEO Anko Van Der Werff on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAS AB (publ) (OTC:SASDF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 30, 2021 4:00 AM ET. Louise Bergström – Vice President of Investor Relations. Magnus Ornberg – Executive Vice President and CFO. Conference Call Participants. Richard Schuurman – AirInsight. Achal Kumar – HSBC. Unidentified Analyst – Analyst. Unidentified Analyst – Analyst.
