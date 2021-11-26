ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The New Electric Supertruck Arrives

By Enplugged
enplugged.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, after his recent shock announcement that such a thing even existed, Elon Musk and Tesla have announced and demonstrated their new electric “heavy rig” truck. What does this mean for things like haulage and moving companies?. The original announcement. A few months back, Musk made one of his...

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Inverse

Tesla Semi: Price, release date, specs for Elon Musk’s industry EV

The Tesla Semi is almost here. First announced in 2017, the all-electric truck is the company’s first foray into non-consumer vehicles. It’s expected to cover most existing journeys currently undertaken by diesel trucks, with some welcome improvements like a central seating position and dual touchscreens. While relatively elusive since its 2017 debut, evidence suggests it could launch soon.
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

XPeng Launches New Electric SUV

At the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, XPeng Motors (XPEV), revealed its new electric SUV, G9, which is also the company’s fourth production model. The car, which is designed for both domestic (Chinese) and international markets, is planned to be launched in China in...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Apple's Self-Driving Electric Car To Arrive In 2025

The elusive Apple Car always seems a few years away. Last week we reported that the tech company poached a Tesla engineer, a good sign, but a month ago Apple walked away from talks with China's CATL and BYD for batteries. On Thursday Bloomberg reported some good news, citing secret sources, that say the car could arrive as early as 2025.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

This Tesla Model 3.5 design could be a global top seller

Thanks to CGI creator Sugar Chow, who's known as sugardesign_1 on social media, we have an incredible rendering of a Tesla Model 3 estate, or perhaps you want to call it a Shooting Brake or a crossover of sorts. The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling EV of all time,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Space Travel
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Tesla’s Business Model Has Created Disruptive Growth

In mid-2016, under CEO Elon Musk’s leadership, Tesla adapted its corporate mission so as “to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” This revision indicates a slight but important transition in Tesla’s business model — yes, it would continue to focus on all-electric vehicle manufacturing, but now it would also fully embrace market opportunities for renewable energy. The newer mission statement signifies the relevance of the firm’s batteries and related energy storage products.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk cites Pong as evidence that we are already living in a simulation

Elon Musk has cited the 1970s video game Pong in order to reassert his belief that our perception of reality is in fact a hyper-realistic computer simulation.Responding to a tweet about Pong posted by a popular engineering trivia account, the SpaceX and Tesla boss said that the advancement in graphics and gameplay in the years since it was released implies that humanity is on a path to create digital worlds indistinguishable from the real world.“49 years later, games are photo-realistic 3D worlds,” the billionaire wrote. “What does that trend continuing imply about our reality.”Musk has previously said that he...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CleanTechnica

Elon Musk Confirms: Tesla Employees Get Health Insurance, Stock, & Are Paid More Than Unionized Auto Workers

In an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin this past week, General Motors CEO Mary Barra shared some interesting alternative facts about Tesla and how much Tesla pays its employees. To be fair, she was asked some tough questions and Tesla isn’t her company. However, her claim that, as per her last look, “this was not the case,” was said in reference to Tesla’s employees making more than GM’s employees. She also insinuated that Tesla’s employees didn’t receive benefits such as health insurance with that answer — though, it’s hard to be completely certain what she was responding to. Elon Musk quickly debunked this in a reply to a tweet by Sawyer Merritt.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Apple’s battery development chief flees

Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries. The move is further proof that Apple’s car moves are not being taken that seriously within the company. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive...
BUSINESS

