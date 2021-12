CROWDFUNDING NEWS – Mobile Office for Travelers – (MOFT) has a new product, the Smart Desk Mat. I have backed several of their past projects personally, and have found the products to be very interesting. Since I’m not traveling as much as I did 2-3 years ago, however, the need has not been as great to use their stands, but I still like them. And I hope at some point, I’ll be traveling again, even if it’s just to the local coffee shop for the day.

