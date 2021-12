Global stocks, cryptocurrencies, and commodities bounced back on Monday as investors weighed the impacts of the Omicron variant. In the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 rose by more than 143 points. Similarly, in Europe, the German DAX, CAC 40, and Stoxx 50 rose by almost 50%. Similarly, crude oil prices jumped by more than 4% while the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies rose to more than $2.7 trillion. Analysts believe that the impact of the new variant on the global economy will be relatively muted. Besides, the world has made a strong recovery as the Delta variant has spread.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO