Amazon faces Black Friday strikes in some regions

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday has come and gone but the deals are lingering like that one cousin on Thanksgiving. Speaking of deals, Cyber Monday savings are in full swing at Target. The retailer's Black Friday into Cyber Monday sale includes one of the lowest prices ever on the Apple Watch SE (but act fast, as there is limited availability). You'll also find major price drops on Google Pixel 6, Oculus Quest 2 and more. The sale is officially set to expire today (Saturday, Nov. 27), but if we know anything about these big holiday sales you can bet some of the best Black Friday deals will roll over into Cyber Monday too.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO