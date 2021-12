Nilüfer Yanya released her new single “Stabilise” just last week, not even two months after putting out her sophomore album Inside Out in September. Along with the track came the announcement of Yanya’s upcoming third album, PAINLESS, due in early March. The lyrics of “Stabilise” revolve around the central idea that no one is coming to save Yanya, so it’s up to her to “stabilise” her life. The sound of the track provokes a sense of anxiety that pulls listeners in. Nilüfer Yanya’s sister, Molly Daniel, directed the “Stabilise” music video, and she continues the song’s themes of self-dependence through the video’s city setting. The cityscape forwards the message of Yanya’s lyrics— that even when you’re constantly surrounded by people, you can still feel completely alone.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO