Now's the time to make the most of the best Apple Watch Series 6 prices. With the new Apple Watch 7 being the new kid on the block, the Apple Watch Series 6 is far more likely to be in great Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 deals. The irony is, the Apple Watch Series 6 is pretty much the same watch as its newer brother, except for a couple of features. So unless you're fixed on having the newest model, getting an Apple Watch 6 this Black Friday is a really sensible idea.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO