Why Take CBD for Inflammation?

L.A. Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on The Vegan CBD. To view the original article, click here. Cannabidiol’s ability to treat chronic health issues has become well known in the health and wellness space. Cannabidiol is useable for the seizures associated with epilepsy that standard medication cannot control. There is an array...

How Can You Benefit from CBD?

Are you looking for a way to improve your overall quality of life? If so, CBD might be for you. CBD stands for cannabidiol. This is one of the two main substances isolated from Cannabis. The other main substance is THC. In the past, there was a stigma surrounding CBD. A lot of people believed it would get you high. Now, this stigma has started to fade because a lot of research has been done on CBD. In reality, THC is responsible for getting you high. Therefore, if you take a product that only has CBD in it, you should not experience a high. Furthermore, there are numerous benefits of CBD, which is why so many people have looked for local dispensaries using https://weedmaps.com/dispensaries/in/united-states/massachusetts. How can CBD help you improve your life?
What is the Most Efficient CBD? Why the Way You Take CBD Matters

CBD, or cannabidiol, is continuing its seemingly unstoppable march into the mainstream. When CBD first began to circulate in major retailers, it was most commonly available as CBD oil or edibles. However, it is now common to see CBD in other products such as balms, creams, vape liquids, and even soft drinks.
Does CBD Show Up On A Drug Test?

This article by Zora Degrandpre was originally published on Leafreport, and appears here with permission. Although drug tests do not screen for CBD (the test is designed to pick up THC, the intoxicating or high-producing cannabinoid), some CBD products contain low quantities of THC that could theoretically make a person fail a drug test. Keep reading to learn whether CBD shows up on a drug test.
L.A. Weekly

Is ‘Vena CBD’ Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here. Does it seem like CBD is everywhere these days? Probably because it is. The rise of cannabidiol is here to stay! With the ever-growing market and abundance of brands, the amount of CBD products available to consumers are just about endless. However, more is not always better. Not all CBD is created equal, and finding a high-quality product sometimes goes looking past what is stated on a packaging label.
L.A. Weekly

Is Smoking Hemp Flower a Good Way to Take CBD?

This article was originally published on Just Pet CBD. To view the original article, click here. A lot of people now prefer to smoke CBD instead of marijuana, as this can help to derive the potential health benefits offered by the cannabis plant without creating the high associated with it. Smoking the flowers of hemp plants is a great way to reap the benefits of CBD, as these flowers carry a high concentration of this particular cannabinoid. Therefore, you can use hemp flowers as a safe alternative to marijuana.
HEALTH: Inflammation and Heart Health

Inflammation affects just about every aspect of your health and wellness. Today I want to discuss inflammation and heart health. Very simply, inflammation is your body’s natural response when attempting to protect itself from injury or disease. When inflammation is acute, it can save you by protecting your body from...
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
HEALTH: Cartilage inflammation is one source of ear pain

DEAR DR. ROACH: The rims of my ears both get so sore I can't even sleep on them. What can I do? -- W.W. ANSWER: There are many causes for pain in the cartilage of the ear, including trauma and infection. However, when both ears are involved, it raises the concern for a rare but serious disease called relapsing polychondritis. This is an inflammatory and degenerative disease of unknown cause. It is most common in people of European ancestry and is often diagnosed between ages 40 and 60, but it can occur at any age. As the "relapsing" in its name suggests, symptoms can come and go.
Is It Safe To Take CBD Pills Just Before Going To Bed? The Do's & Don'ts That You Should Keep In Mind

A lot of studies on CBD products are available on the internet. Moreover, you have endless people sharing anecdotes regarding their experience with CBD. Given so much information available, many questions concerning CBD can pop all over your mind. The confusion will only grow, keeping you in a loop unless you consult some professional expert.
Why Colorado Company’s CBD Products May Be the Future of Stress Relief

We’re living in particularly stressful times. Despite all the great things our country has to offer, Americans are among the most stressed people in the world. According to The American Institute of Stress, about 77 percent of people experience stress that affects their physical health, 73 percent of people have stress that impacts their mental health, and 48 percent of people have trouble sleeping because of stress. The sobering reality is that these statistics are trending up.
A Drug that Does Double Duty in Treating Diabetes

Yale researchers have developed an oral medication to treat diabetes that controls insulin levels while simultaneously reversing the inflammatory effects of the disease. The results were recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Developed by Tarek Fahmy, associate professor of biomedical engineering, the drug has two critical advantages over the standard...
OTC Pearl of the Day: Citracal + D

Citracal + D may be used to treat conditions caused by low calcium levels. Citracal + D may be used to treat conditions caused by low calcium levels, such as bone loss (osteoporosis), weak bones (osteomalacia/rickets), decreased activity of the parathyroid gland (hypoparathyroidism), and a certain muscle disease (latent tetany).
Vitamins and lung health

When a person inhales, their lungs absorb oxygen from the air to carry through to their bloodstream. The lungs release carbon dioxide when an individual exhales. Some manufacturers of vitamins claim products can reduce the symptoms of respiratory conditions and improve breathing patterns, but there is little medical evidence to support this.
Intermittent fasting may protect the heart by controlling inflammation

Intermittent fasting could increase a key protein that controls inflammation and protects the heart, according to a new study. Intermittent fasting limits a person's consumption of food and beverages to certain times of the day or week to achieve weight loss. There's no single way to practice it, though one popular routine involves alternating 24-hour periods of fasting with eating normally.
