This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the global supply chain that have been heightened for more than 18 months. The role of the chief supply chain officer has become the toughest job in the C-suite. What seemed like feasible solutions for companies last year actually didn’t pan out as expected this year, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO